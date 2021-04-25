India fights Coronavirus without Oxygen and Hospital Beds

This is disgusting. I hope these cricketers are watching this.Time to cancel the IPL. They should be ashamed for continuing with this circus while scenes like this are playing out in India. Never mind risk to participants - it's not even about that. Nobody cares if some cricketer has to isolate in a bubble over an asymptomatic test result. It's about how the f can these people bumble around the country and play cricket, (tying down significant medical resources for testing, administrating, and stand by medical staff at cricket grounds by the way) in this situation?The monkey in the suit needs sorting out too. Even children of politicians should behave with empathy towards those who elected papa into power.