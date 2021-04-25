India fights Coronavirus without Oxygen and Hospital Beds

N.Siddiqui
How ironic the Modi jumlas in the last few seconds.
Jahan nazar jati hai log hi log...
This is what happens when you spend 9.1 billion dollars to buy only 36 fighter jets instead of making 36 grand hospitals for masses.
This is disgusting. I hope these cricketers are watching this.Result of hate politics, children of common man carry dead body of their parents.
Meanwhile, Son of Amit Shah enjoys watching IPL in Dubai.
