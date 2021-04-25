What's new

India fights Coronavirus without Oxygen and Hospital Beds

oh no modi, don't worry about oxygen tanks & hospital beds, it's just the lives of your people, most of whom you don't have a rat's arse about since they are lower caste or minorities anyway and the others have nothing to offer but a hungry stomach & thirst so best they die anyway right? keep wasting money on shiny little useless toys like rafales and makhis!🤦🏻‍♂️
 
This is simply a manslaughter, Modi is a genocidal megalomaniac.

A Gujarat like pogrom, instead of saffron hindutvadis killing and maiming innocent children and mothers, and men, here the killer is invisible coronavirus.

The real bigger culprit is same.
 
This is what happens when you spend 9.1 billion dollars to buy only 36 fighter jets instead of making 36 grand hospitals for masses.
 
Drizzt said:
Result of hate politics, children of common man carry dead body of their parents.
Meanwhile, Son of Amit Shah enjoys watching IPL in Dubai.
This is disgusting. I hope these cricketers are watching this.

Time to cancel the IPL. They should be ashamed for continuing with this circus while scenes like this are playing out in India. Never mind risk to participants - it's not even about that. Nobody cares if some cricketer has to isolate in a bubble over an asymptomatic test result. It's about how the f can these people bumble around the country and play cricket, (tying down significant medical resources for testing, administrating, and stand by medical staff at cricket grounds by the way) in this situation?
The monkey in the suit needs sorting out too. Even children of politicians should behave with empathy towards those who elected papa into power.
 
Right wing Upper-Caste Hindus, make classist insults on Indian Muslims by calling them "Puncherwala"
Now, the same "Puncherwala" is assembling lifesaving Oxygen cylinders.
Ez0v_bqVkAkzFgV.jpg
 
India is collapsing under a second wave of coronavirus. Callousness and incompetence are killing us.
