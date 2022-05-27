India fell from 'peak to bottom' in 8 years under Modi: Congress​

Its funny when people sitting outside India tells Indians that we are living in dire situation.

Post Modi , Almost all Indians have access to Banking, all transactions are digital(including with push cart vendors)

Poor have access to free health care using Ayushman Bharat.

Road and Rail infrastructure is being built on war footing.

Terrorism in India outside of J&K is neglible.

Congress is the modern day Muslim League and does not get more than 10% votes nationally and its dropping rapidly.

Minorities always feel insecure when a non congress government rules at the center. They are habituated with being pampered, whereas BJP treats everyone equally.