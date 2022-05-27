India fell from 'peak to bottom' in 8 years under Modi: Congress​

beijingwalker
India fell from 'peak to bottom' in 8 years under Modi: CongressTNN / Updated: May 27, 2022, 02:34 IST
NEW DELHI: Dubbing the eight years of Modi government as India's fall from "peak to bottom", Congress on Thursday challenged PM Narendra Modi for a live debate on his performance, adding that he can pick the moderator and news channel of his choice for the event.
At a presser to present its assessment of the BJP government on its eighth anniversary, Congress said the "all-round malgovernance" is evident from the fact that price of domestic gas cylinder has risen from Rs 410 in 2014 to over Rs 1000, unemployment rate is at a high of around 8% from 4-5% under UPA, while fuel prices are at all-time high, and growth rate has fallen from 8.4% in UPA-era to 4.7%. So much so, the AICC said there have been bank frauds to the tune of Rs 5.3 lakh crore during BJP rule.
"To hide its failures, BJP is spreading hatred and communal polarisation. They are trying to play the '80% vs 20%' game," AICC spokespersons Ajay Maken and Randeep Surjewala said, releasing a booklet titled "8 years, 8 deceits, failed BJP government".
Mamata Banerjee's TMC also hit out at the Modi government, calling the period as "8 years of Jumlacracy".
"Every single promise that BJP made, has been broken. Whether controlling the price of essential commodities, price of fuel, generating employment, or destroying public sector undertakings, the central government has failed on all fronts," TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev said in a statement. "I can only describe Narendra Modi's government as JUMLACRACY," she said.
Congress said that poor and the middle class are in a precarious situation owing to inflation, and the 'achche din' have only come for select industrialists who are being favoured by the government every step of the way. "The government reduced the corporate tax, and to make up for the revenue deficit caused by it, it is taxing the common man through fuel prices and inflation. That is the loyalty to corporates and industrialists," Maken said.
