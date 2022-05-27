What's new

India fell from 'peak to bottom' in 8 years under Modi: Congress

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

India fell from 'peak to bottom' in 8 years under Modi: Congress​

TNN / Updated: May 27, 2022, 02:34 IST
NEW DELHI: Dubbing the eight years of Modi government as India's fall from "peak to bottom", Congress on Thursday challenged PM Narendra Modi for a live debate on his performance, adding that he can pick the moderator and news channel of his choice for the event.

At a presser to present its assessment of the BJP government on its eighth anniversary, Congress said the "all-round malgovernance" is evident from the fact that price of domestic gas cylinder has risen from Rs 410 in 2014 to over Rs 1000, unemployment rate is at a high of around 8% from 4-5% under UPA, while fuel prices are at all-time high, and growth rate has fallen from 8.4% in UPA-era to 4.7%. So much so, the AICC said there have been bank frauds to the tune of Rs 5.3 lakh crore during BJP rule.

"To hide its failures, BJP is spreading hatred and communal polarisation. They are trying to play the '80% vs 20%' game," AICC spokespersons Ajay Maken and Randeep Surjewala said, releasing a booklet titled "8 years, 8 deceits, failed BJP government".

Mamata Banerjee's TMC also hit out at the Modi government, calling the period as "8 years of Jumlacracy".

"Every single promise that BJP made, has been broken. Whether controlling the price of essential commodities, price of fuel, generating employment, or destroying public sector undertakings, the central government has failed on all fronts," TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev said in a statement. "I can only describe Narendra Modi's government as JUMLACRACY," she said.

Congress said that poor and the middle class are in a precarious situation owing to inflation, and the 'achche din' have only come for select industrialists who are being favoured by the government every step of the way. "The government reduced the corporate tax, and to make up for the revenue deficit caused by it, it is taxing the common man through fuel prices and inflation. That is the loyalty to corporates and industrialists," Maken said.

DrJekyll

DrJekyll

Donkey Congressis. What is left of the Congress other than Vadra-Gandhi parivaar and their *** licking slaves like Randeep Surjewala. The truth is that under Congress rule we were at the bottom and have continued to remain at the bottom. In India the more things change, the more they remain the same.
 
Sudarshan

Sudarshan

Looks like Chinese bot thinks that Pappu’s gonna come to power if he spends entire day on google searching “negative newj of Indiya” using a VPN :lol:.
 
DrJekyll

DrJekyll

Sudarshan said:
Looks like Chinese bot thinks that Pappu’s gonna come to power if he spends entire day on google searching “negative newj of Indiya” using a VPN :lol:.
Chinese and Pakistanis need to make their up minds if they want Modi in hot seat or Pappu. Based on their mood swings their vote keeps changing.
 
Blueindian

Blueindian

Sudarshan said:
Looks like Chinese bot thinks that Pappu’s gonna come to power if he spends entire day on google searching “negative newj of Indiya” using a VPN :lol:.
Saagho , saagho mitr
Is thread ka kya auchitya hai aapne bhali bhati samax rakh diya , malechon ki buddhi bhrast hai , kadachit unke man me vaastavaikta ka bhaav uttpann hi nai hota

Mujhe Unka ye vyavahr dekh kar , atyant glaani ho rahi hai .parantu santusthi bhi

Sainthood 101 said:
neither, I want yogi
Hehe , hehehh hehhhheeh
 
pikkuboss

pikkuboss

I wander why people post mouthpiece of opposition parties to bash India. Then I thought, they don't even have opposition parties to understand it.
 
DrJekyll

DrJekyll

Blueindian said:
Saagho , saagho mitr
Is thread ka kya auchitya hai aapne bhali bhati samax rakh diya , malechon ki buddhi bhrast hai , kadachit unke man me vaastavaikta ka bhaav uttpann hi nai hota

Mujhe Unka ye vyavahr dekh kar , atyant glaani ho rahi hai .parantu santusthi bhi
Ati Uttam Paarth. Yadav sena tumhari hui
 
pikkuboss

pikkuboss

Blueindian said:
Saagho , saagho mitr
Is thread ka kya auchitya hai aapne bhali bhati samax rakh diya , malechon ki buddhi bhrast hai , kadachit unke man me vaastavaikta ka bhaav uttpann hi nai hota

Mujhe Unka ye vyavahr dekh kar , atyant glaani ho rahi hai .parantu santusthi bhi


Hehe , hehehh hehhhheeh
Ye aap kaunsa bhasha me baat kar rahe hain. Itna shudh Hindi toh Modi bhi nahi bolte hai.
 
W

werfish

Its funny when people sitting outside India tells Indians that we are living in dire situation.
Post Modi , Almost all Indians have access to Banking, all transactions are digital(including with push cart vendors)
Poor have access to free health care using Ayushman Bharat.
Road and Rail infrastructure is being built on war footing.
Terrorism in India outside of J&K is neglible.
Congress is the modern day Muslim League and does not get more than 10% votes nationally and its dropping rapidly.
Minorities always feel insecure when a non congress government rules at the center. They are habituated with being pampered, whereas BJP treats everyone equally.
 
DrJekyll

DrJekyll

Mitron,
Manch ke niyam hain ki sthaniya bhashaon ka prayog na karein. Keval angreji prayog karne ki anumati hai.
Kripya kar ke niyamo ka ullanghan na karein.

Aasha hai app humara saath denge.
Aap ka vishwasniya,
DrJekyll.
 

