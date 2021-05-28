India : FDI inflow touches $82 bn in FY21, Highest Ever !

Foreign direct investment, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Monday.Singapore emerged as the top investor with almost a third of all investments, followed by the U.S. which accounted for 23% of FDI and Mauritius from where 9% of the foreign capital flows originated.while investments from the U.K. surged 44%.Gujarat was the top FDI destination in the year gone by, accounting for 37% of the foreign equity inflows followed by its traditional industrial rival Maharashtra which got 27% of the equity inflows.Karnataka accounted for another 13% of the equity investments, indicating that the rest of the country got a disproportionately less 23% of foreign equity capital.,” the Ministry said.As much as 94% of the equity FDI into Gujarat was routed into the computer software and hardware sector, with the State accounting for 78% of the total investments into the sector. Karnataka, with 9% of FDI equity receipts into the sector, was followed by Delhi which received 5%.In 2019-20, India had received $74.39 billion in FDI, with almost $50 billion coming in the form of equity investments.“Construction (infrastructure) activities, computer software and hardware, rubber goods, retail trading, drugs and pharmaceuticals and electrical equipment have recorded more than 100% jump in equity during 2020-21,” the statement pointed out.YoY 10% growth !Good Going.