India : FDI inflow touches $82 bn in FY21, Highest Ever !

Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows into India grew 10% in 2020-21 to touch a record $81.72 billion, with FDI equity inflows rising 19% to almost $60 billion, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Monday.

Singapore emerged as the top investor with almost a third of all investments, followed by the U.S. which accounted for 23% of FDI and Mauritius from where 9% of the foreign capital flows originated.

FDI equity flows from the U.S. more than doubled during the year compared with 2019-20, while investments from the U.K. surged 44%. However, the sharpest growth among the top 10 FDI-origin countries was recorded from Saudi Arabia. Investments from the oil-rich nation jumped from a mere $90 million in 2019-20 to $2.8 billion last year.

Gujarat was the top FDI destination in the year gone by, accounting for 37% of the foreign equity inflows followed by its traditional industrial rival Maharashtra which got 27% of the equity inflows.


Karnataka accounted for another 13% of the equity investments, indicating that the rest of the country got a disproportionately less 23% of foreign equity capital.


Computer software and hardware has emerged as the top sector during 2020-21 with about 44% share of the total FDI equity inflow followed by construction (infrastructure) activities (13%) and services sector (8%), respectively,” the Ministry said.

As much as 94% of the equity FDI into Gujarat was routed into the computer software and hardware sector, with the State accounting for 78% of the total investments into the sector. Karnataka, with 9% of FDI equity receipts into the sector, was followed by Delhi which received 5%.

In 2019-20, India had received $74.39 billion in FDI, with almost $50 billion coming in the form of equity investments.

“Construction (infrastructure) activities, computer software and hardware, rubber goods, retail trading, drugs and pharmaceuticals and electrical equipment have recorded more than 100% jump in equity during 2020-21,” the statement pointed out.


https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/fdi-inflow-touches-82-bn-in-fy21/article34636548.ece

YoY 10% growth ! :pop: Good Going.
 
https://www.business-standard.com/a...in-india-in-2020-21-dpiit-121052801131_1.html



The US replaced Mauritius as the second largest source of foreign direct investment into India during 2020-21 with inflows of USD 13.82 billion, according to government data.

Singapore remained the top source of foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country for the third consecutive fiscal at USD 17.41 billion.


During the last financial year, India attracted USD 5.64 billion in FDI from Mauritius, according to the data by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The island country was followed by UAE (USD 4.2 billion), Cayman Island (USD 2.79 billion), Netherlands (USD 2.78 billion), UK (USD 2.04 billion), Japan (USD 1.95 billion), Germany (USD 667 million), and Cyprus (USD 386 million).



Overall foreign direct investments into the country grew 19 per cent to USD 59.64 billion during 2020-21 amid measures taken by the government for policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business.

Total FDI, including equity, re-invested earnings and capital, rose 10 per cent to the highest-ever USD 81.72 billion, as against USD 74.39 billion in 2019-20.

In 2020-21, the computer software and hardware sector attracted the highest inflows of USD 26.14 billion. It was followed by construction - infrastructure activities (USD 7.87 billion) and services sector (USD 5 billion).
 
