  • Monday, May 15, 2017

"India failed to provide evidence in favour of Jadhav."

Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by Divergent1, May 15, 2017 at 7:21 PM.

    Divergent1

    Divergent1

    Former Indian naval officer convicted by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage.

    Pakistan contested that the petition filed by India seeking halt to implementation of death sentence awarded to spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was inadmissible.

    While delivering the arguments in the ICJ, Pakistan maintained that the state would not deter in fight against terrorism and those sponsoring terror could not shake its resolve.

    DG South Asia in Foreign Office Dr Faisal said Jadhav was arrested by Pakistani forces during an operation in Balochistan and he had confessed to killing of dozens of Pakistanis.

    He said the Indian spy was sentenced to death after fulfilling all necessary legal procedures and he was also given counsel to defend allegations against him.

    Dr Faisal said spies do not have rights of counselor access and India did not produce evidence against Jadhav in the court.

    Earlier India said Pakistan violated the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations by denying the condemned man access to legal and other assistance from India. Pakistan was to respond later Monday.

    Monday's hearings focused on India's request for so-called "provisional measures" that can be granted at short notice to ensure a dispute between states does not deteriorate during full ICJ proceedings, which typically take several years.

    India's representative at the ICJ hearing, Deepak Mittal, described the charges against Jadhav as "concocted" and his trial as "farcical."

    The ICJ is the UN court for resolving disputes between nations, and its decisions are final and binding. However, it has no means to enforce rulings and they have occasionally been ignored.

    Source: http://nation.com.pk/national/15-May-2017/world-court-reserves-verdict-on-jadhav-case
     
    Starlord

    Starlord

    KY is going home .. Alive
     
    Stealth

    Stealth

    logoon ka trust bohat shake hochuka hey after Dawn bread leaks... hope kay ye topi drama na hoo... wesay the way Pakistan lawyers defend... man OUTCLASS !
     
    Hulk

    Hulk

    India does not have to provide any evidence, its Pakistan who has to provide evidence. They have shown nothing but a doctored tape of confession.
     
    Daghalodi

    Daghalodi

    Way to go pakistan!!!

    The points given by Mr Qureshi were clear and exact nature.

    Commander Jhadev is a terrorist/spy
     
    Starlord

    Starlord

    he did a wonderful job i saw that on ARY but , as babur Awan say we could have sent our representative judge in the panel which would have veto power just in Case, now Indians have their judge on Panel .. no matter how good the lawyer present our case, if we do blunders like these than i have no doubt that, KY will be walking back home ..
     
