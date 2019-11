So CJP and PM IK defence secretary who drafted that notification and possibly the petitioner were on Indian payroll????

Imo this mess could have been avoided if PM IK would have read what he is signing. A sitting PM should know that everything is done in name of the President as he is the head of the State while PM is head of the government.

Moreover the SCP of Pakistan shouldn't have entertained that petition in first place. Its completely the prerogative of the civilian government to decide about Military affairs.

Even here in India the SC is too busy in judicial activism and encroaching executive domain

Click to expand...