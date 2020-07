Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said India faced "expulsion by Iran in Chabahar project due to its wrong policies", adding that the country had "gradually strained" its relations with all its neighbours — Pakistan, China, Nepal and Bangladesh.

In a statement, Qureshi said India was spoiling its relations due to a “”. “he added.Earlier this month it emerged thatThe railway project, which was being discussed between the Iranian Railways and the state-owned Indian Railways Construction Ltd (IRCON), was meant to be part of India’s commitment to the trilateral agreement between India, Iran and Afghanistan to build an alternative trade route to Afghanistan and Central Asia.

The so-called impression of a ‘Shining India’ is over now owing to incumbent government’s policies of hatred and bias,”

in the country that had been in the pipeline for the past 10 years.



India's Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said that Tehran would develop the Farzad-B gas field in the Persian Gulf region "on its own" and might engage India "appropriately at a later stage".



Regarding Pakistan's relations with Bangladesh, the minister said Pakistan wanted to maintain good bilateral ties by "forgetting bitterness of past and moving towards a good future".



Kashmir

suffering the

worst human rights situation

in the world.

Will India follow suit and allow independent media to visit the occupied valley?

restricting movement of UN-deployed observers to hide the truth"

India has committed 1,697 ceasefire violations this year to date, resulting in 14 deaths and serious injuries to 133 civilians.

The foreign minister also said that the president-elect of the United Nations General Assembly, Ambassador Volkan Bozkir, is due to visit Pakistan on Monday.Qureshi said he would present to Bozkir Pakistan's position on Indian occupied, which he said wasThe foreign minister said that he would also inform Bozkir about the atrocities committed by the Indian Army in occupied Kashmir.Qureshi termed the visit of foreign media journalists to the Line of Control (LoC) in Chirikot sector a day earlier "" in this regard. The journalists, he said, were escorted by the military to the region to witness the plight of residents living along the frontier.Qureshi said the journalists had been invited by Pakistan to "" he questioned, adding that India was also "According to the Foreign Office,