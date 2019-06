India extends president's rule over Jammu and Kashmir

12.06.2019CHANDIGARH, IndiaThe government here approved Wednesday an extension of the president's rule in Jammu and Kashmir for six months effective July 3, officials said.“Based on the prevailing situation in the state as stated in the report of Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the extension of president's rule in Jammu and Kashmir,” according to a statement by the government.“A resolution seeking approval of parliament for the same will be moved in both the houses of parliament during the forthcoming session," it added.Jammu and Kashmir is currently under presidential rule, under which the central government directly rules the state.The region has not had an elected government since June 2018, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party pulled out of an alliance with the local People’s Democratic Party.The Election Commission of India earlier this month said it would announce the dates for legislative elections in Jammu and Kashmir after the annual Hindu pilgrimage of Amarnath Yatra concludes in August.Jammu and Kashmir, a Muslim-majority Himalayan region, is held by India and Pakistan in parts and claimed by both in full. A small sliver of Kashmir is also held by China.Since they were partitioned in 1947, India and Pakistan have fought three wars -- in 1948, 1965 and 1971 -- two of them over Kashmir.Indian and Pakistani troops have also fought intermittently since 1984 in the Siachen Glacier region in northern Kashmir. A cease-fire took effect in 2003.Some Kashmiri groups in Jammu and Kashmir have been fighting against Indian rule for independence or for unification with neighboring Pakistan.Thousands of people have been killed in the conflict in the region since 1989, according to several human rights organizations.