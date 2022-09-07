Sheikh Hasina India visit: India extends nearly $9.5 bn to Bangladesh in concessional loans PM Modi and Sheikh Hasina jointly unveiled Unit-I of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Project. The project is constructed under India’s concessional financing scheme and will add 1320 MW to Bangladesh’s National Grid, Arindam Bagchi mentioned.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who came to India on Tuesday has signed seven Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on issues related to water sharing, railways, space, science and judiciary in New Delhi’s Hyderabad House. India is to extend nearly $9.5 billion to Bangladesh in concessional loans and is taking up several connectivity projects.The official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi tweeted, “India-Bangladesh delegation level talks led by PM @narendramodi & PM Sheikh Hasina commence. On the agenda are issues related to connectivity, energy, water resources, trade & investment, border management & security, development partnership and regional & multilateral matters.”PM Modi and Sheikh Hasina jointly unveiled Unit-I of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Project. The project is constructed under India’s concessional financing scheme and will add 1320 MW to Bangladesh’s National Grid, Arindam Bagchi mentioned.The two country leaders also inaugurated the 5.13 km Rupsha rail bridge, a key part of the 64.7 km Khulna-Mongla Port broad gauge rail project.PM Modi said, “Bangladesh is the biggest trade partner in the region. The people-to-people connectivity between both countries have increased. The expansion of connectivity and trade infrastructure at borders will help in the growth of both countries."Bangladesh is one of India's top export destinations. India exports good worth $16.1 billion, from agricultural and allied products ($5.5 billion) to the readymade garments ($3.5 billion) and engineering goods ($2.8 billion).