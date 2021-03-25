What's new

India extended $500 million credit line to Bangladesh for defence imports: MEA

New Delhi, Mar 24 (ANI): While addressing a press conference in the national capital on March 24, the Foreign Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, “Security and defence is an important part of our cooperation with Bangladesh. In the recent years, we have signed an agreement on defence cooperation. We have extended a $500 million line of credit for defence imports from India into Bangladesh.” “We have undertaken joint military exercises, training and capacity building exercises regularly. There are regular visits of Chiefs of Army Staff between both the countries. It is a regular practice for chiefs of all of our armed forces to visit Bangladesh and vice-versa,” he added.

India extended $500 million credit line to Bangladesh for defence imports: MEA

New Delhi, Mar 24 (ANI): While addressing a press conference in the national capital on March 24, the Foreign Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, “Security and defence is an important part of our cooperation with Bangladesh. In the recent years, we...
