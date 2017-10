In September, it emerged that businesses lodged claims for tax credits worth nearly $10bn for the first month of the GST — far greater than ministers had been expecting.

officials have delayed paying credits to exporters, who have to pay their tax and then claim the cash back under the new system. Under the old regime, exporters did not have to pay tax at all on the supplies they bought.

“Small and medium exporters are finding it especially tough, as they are not able to take out bank loans to fund their working capital while they wait for tax credits to be paid,

Mr Sahai estimates there are about 100,000 small and medium-sized exporters, up to 40 per cent of which are now facing difficulties.

But that progress has stalled. In September the Reserve Bank of India announced India’s current account deficit had jumped to a four-year high of $14.3bn, as imports rose at double the pace of exports.

Meanwhile economic growth has also slowed, falling from 7 per cent at the end of 2016 to just 5.7 per cent for the quarter ending on June 30.

“Many companies are not able to sign new sales contracts right now because they cannot guarantee they will be able to meet them,” Mr Sahai said.

This week representatives from the organisation met ministers in Delhi and were reassured that the claims would be paid before the next tax filing date, according to Mr Sahai. But some warn that the damage is already being done, especially as India’s banks are already saddled with billions of dollars’ worth of bad loans.

This is particularly a problem for companies with weaker balance sheets, as banks are not going to lend to them,”