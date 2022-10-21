India experts hit back at government’s hunger report criticism
- Analysts say government seems caught up in the contradiction of a fast-growing economy when malnutrition, food insecurity remain high
- ‘We could debate the methodology’ of the report ‘but calling it misinformation is not factually correct’, said one
- A boy in a Mumbai slum. More than 180 million Indians, including children, are undernourished. File photo: Reuters
-
A boy in a Mumbai slum. More than 180 million Indians, including children, are undernourished. File photo: Reuters
The Indian government may have dismissed the country’s poor ranking in a new global hunger report, but experts say the results reflect the malnutrition and food insecurity that continue to reverberate despite the nation’s fast-economic growth.
India ranked 107 among 121 nations in the latest Global Hunger Index (GHI), published each year by non-profits Concern Worldwide from Ireland, and Germany’s Welthungerhilfe. It placed lower than its South Asian neighbours Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
“A consistent effort is yet again visible to taint India’s image as a nation that does not fulfil the food security and nutritional requirements of its population,” the Ministry of Women and Child Development said in a statement on October 15, adding that the index had ignored steps taken by the government to ensure food security, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Hungry for truth: experts hit back at India’s criticism of hunger report
Analysts say government seems caught up in the contradiction of a fast-growing economy when malnutrition, food insecurity remain high, and say talking about ‘misinformation’ is not factually correct.
www.scmp.com
Hungry for truth: experts hit back at India’s criticism of hunger report
Analysts say government seems caught up in the contradiction of a fast-growing economy when malnutrition, food insecurity remain high, and say talking about ‘misinformation’ is not factually correct.
www.scmp.com
Global Hunger Index Scores by 2022 GHI Rank
For the 2022 GHI report, data were assessed for 136 countries. Out of these, there were sufficient data to calculate 2022 GHI scores for and rank 121 countries (by way of comparison, 116 countries were ranked in the 2021 report).
www.globalhungerindex.org