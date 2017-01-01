What's new

India expects Pakistan To Remain In Terror Funding Grey List, Fails 6 Conditions: Sources

Four nominating countries USA, UK, France and Germany are also not fully satisfied with Pakistan's fulfilment of their wishes in Afghanistan, government sources said.
Updated: October 18, 2020 9:08 pm IST
Pak To Remain In Terror Funding Grey List, Fails 6 Conditions: Sources

Pakistan has failed to fulfil six key obligations of the FATF, Indian sources said.
New Delhi:
India expects Pakistan to remain in the "grey list" of the global money laundering and terror financing watchdog with not only more than 4,000 terrorists going missing from its records but the country also giving a pass to two of New Delhi's most wanted terrorists - Maulana Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed, government sources said Sunday.

"Since 4,000 terrorists vanished from its schedule 1V. FATF (Financial Action Task Force) will not allow Pakistan to exit the grey list," a senior bureaucrat told NDTV.

According to him, Pakistan also has failed to fulfil six key obligations. "FATF had given Pakistan a total of 27 action plan obligations for completely checking terror financing of which so far it has cleared 21 but failed in some of the key tasks," he said.
Four nominating countries USA, UK, France and Germany are also not fully satisfied with Pakistan's fulfilment of their wishes in Afghanistan and this will also go against the country, he added.

"These four countries are not satisfied with Islamabad's commitment in taking strong action against the terror groups operating from its soil," the official said
India expects Pakistan to remain in the "Grey list" of the global money laundering and terror financing watchdog with not only more than 4,000 terrorists going missing from its records but the country also giving a pass to two of New Delhi's most wanted terrorists - Maulana Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed, government sources said Sunday.
The meeting will take a final call on Pakistan's continuation on the grey list after a thorough review of Islamabad's performance in fulfilling the global commitments and standards on the fight against money laundering and terror financing.
Pakistan needs 12 votes out of 39 to exit the grey list and move to the white list.
Honestly Doesn't even matter whether they are on the list or not.. I don't think they give a fxxck about a bogus list and as a matter fact I don't think anyone does
 
''India expects Pakistan to remain in the "grey list" :lol:''

Keep dreaming Basanti....Getting clubbed on LAC has certainly made you behave like a headless chicken. Lol.
 
Vikki said:
ndia expects Pakistan to remain in the "grey list" of the global money laundering and
Where there are challenges there are opportunities...

FATF grey list for Pakistan was a huge blessing in disguise, a God send opportunity to get even on money laundering, illicit money stashing on tax heavens and legislation done about anti money laundering bills.

So this was a huge opportunity for Pakistan, grabbed fully...
 
Windjammer said:
''India expects Pakistan to remain in the "grey list" :lol:''

Keep dreaming Basanti....Getting clubbed on LAC has certainly made you behave like a headless chicken. Lol.
sir is pakistan already in grey list?
Today's truth will be tomorrow's lie and you will be left questioning your own sanity
 
Why are indians having wet dreams? Haven’t they looked in their own back yard? Terror infested nation attempting to point fingers?
This is the reason why these little Indian morons let loose on the internet have no respect on PDF - can’t smell their own sh1t yet quick to point useless fingers at the country they are obsessed with?

www.24newshd.tv

44 Indian banks involved in money-laundering, terrorism, drug dealing, fraud

Several Indian banks helped facilitate transactions red-flagged by the United States Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) for
www.24newshd.tv www.24newshd.tv
 
Previously, before any plenary of FATF, India was always certain and claimed that Pakistan would make it to the black list and now they're saying that Pakistan will stay in grey list. Why this change of tone though!?
 
Terrorism word has been lately misused by europe/US.

The mujahideens which were funded by CIA in soviet afghan war were freedom fighters, now terrorists.

ISIS (syrian rebels/militants) were freedom fighters and patrits turned terrorists? libyan rebels were freedom fighters turned terrorists??

Talibans are being negotiated and US seeks help from pakistan for its escape route (If pakistan, talibans are terrorists why they are being sought for peace talks and negotiations?) - we beg you, please provide us escape route from this mess which we created, Pakiistan, we need your help.

When US head was visiting India, there were hindus terrorising India's capital butchering muslims and yet not a single squeak from the pupey's mother.

The hindutva terror is tearing its own country apart with communal riots and mass killings getting raped by china simultaneously, and on the other hand getting raped in afghanistan as talibans take over.

regards
 
