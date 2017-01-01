India expects Pakistan To Remain In Terror Funding Grey List, Fails 6 Conditions: Sources

Four nominating countries USA, UK, France and Germany are also not fully satisfied with Pakistan's fulfilment of their wishes in Afghanistan, government sources said.
All India Written by Neeta Sharma
Updated: October 18, 2020 9:08 pm IST
Pakistan has failed to fulfil six key obligations of the FATF, Indian sources said.
New Delhi:
India expects Pakistan to remain in the "grey list" of the global money laundering and terror financing watchdog with not only more than 4,000 terrorists going missing from its records but the country also giving a pass to two of New Delhi's most wanted terrorists - Maulana Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed, government sources said Sunday.
"Since 4,000 terrorists vanished from its schedule 1V. FATF (Financial Action Task Force) will not allow Pakistan to exit the grey list," a senior bureaucrat told NDTV.
According to him, Pakistan also has failed to fulfil six key obligations. "FATF had given Pakistan a total of 27 action plan obligations for completely checking terror financing of which so far it has cleared 21 but failed in some of the key tasks," he said.
Four nominating countries USA, UK, France and Germany are also not fully satisfied with Pakistan's fulfilment of their wishes in Afghanistan and this will also go against the country, he added.
"These four countries are not satisfied with Islamabad's commitment in taking strong action against the terror groups operating from its soil," the official said
Pak To Remain In Terror Funding Grey List, Fails 6 Conditions: Sources
