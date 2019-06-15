India Expects Chinese Attack in October

vishwambhar said: China will never dare to attack India in any month of the year..... BRAHMOS guarantees a peace with mere blackmail.....no destruction required.....



Those enemy big mouths are shut when those crazy BRAMHOS are deployed..... Click to expand...

Again some very very godi media level thinking. seriously!!! u think brahmos is tat one thing tat will stop any war from happening??? if its to happen tat isso based on your brilliant highly intelligent analysis, it would mean if any country has brahmos, so no one will dare to fight with that country??? right??? so why the F is india doing panic buying? just make like a couple of more brahmos. i think by now u have got the point, how dumb was this mighty idea of urs.On a side note, seriously!!! are u guys retarded? or u have close to zero idea about war and wat are weapons of war and wat exactly is war and how its fought (trust me its not sunny deol stuff like gadar etc or one punch 50 guys down by shockwave originating from hero's a$$)? or u just watch godi media and base ur mighty analysis on tat?A suggestion, if its the third option, please stop watching Godi media, crappy analyst and their shitty theories. else u will turn into a pile of shit. who will always look like a dumbo when he puts forward his comments.but please dont listen to me and follow godi media, ur intellect level will improve and u will become the super power. i wish u follow the last sentence. coz tat is good for me. plz disregard earlier suggestions