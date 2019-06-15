What's new

India Expects Chinese Attack in October

Many Indian Media outlets and analysts expect a Chinese attack in October this year when the weather conditions improve. Some extracts from Indian Express.
"With the rigid and inflexible Chinese stance on further disengagement along the Line of Actual Control dimming hopes of a breakthrough in the next round of military talks between the two sides, the Army is preparing for all contingencies on the disputed border in Ladakh, including the possible threat of Chinese manoeuvres in October when weather conditions improve.

“Right now, the situation seems to be in a stasis, but that is essentially dictated by weather and terrain. The rivers and nalas are currently in full spate in eastern Ladakh, and with the tracks located in the valleys, they become unusable and inaccessible. That rules out any military action. But as the water subsides, and even though the weather then may be slightly colder, October is a campaigning season in the area for which the Army is fully prepared,” a senior officer told The Indian Express.
The 1962 border war between India and China was fought in the months of October and November. It spanned the areas in Ladakh which are currently the friction points between the two armies for the last 115 days.
Despite agreeing to a disengagement plan in PP17A in Gogra, the officer said the Chinese troops continue to occupy a height which allows them to dominate the area on the Indian side of the LAC. Similarly, Chinese troops have refused to step back from the Finger-4 ridgeline on the north bank of Pangong Tso while stepping back from the bank.
In the strategic Depsang Plains, the tensions have led to the breakdown of the local arrangement which allowed Indian patrols to access patrolling points. Chinese troops have blocked Indian soldiers at a place 18 km inside the LAC, denying them access to five patrolling points in the area".
For more on the article follow the link below..
LAC rivers in spate, Army prepares for October when weather improves

In the strategic Depsang Plains, the tensions have led to the breakdown of the local arrangement which allowed Indian patrols to access patrolling points.
Even the TV channels are harping on the October attack by the PLA.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1299207241283764226

There is an old saying" curiosity killed the cat", this is actually what is happening in India. Before any actual Chinese manuevres most of Indian Establishment will succumb to a nervous breakdown, making it easier for the Chinese to acomplish their ultimate tasks.:pakistan::china:
 
China will never dare to attack India in any month of the year..... BRAHMOS guarantees a peace with mere blackmail.....no destruction required.....

Those enemy big mouths are shut when those crazy BRAMHOS are deployed.....
 
We move in september to occupy patches of no mans land in other sectors as chinese have done.In october we have a war possibly.We will see the mettle of the one child han conscripts.
 
How how
How dumb is intelligence of india
What does Brahmos bring to the table that your opponents do not have an answer to?

When Indians talk about Brahmos, it seems like they will fight against World War I technology.

Boss, you have Brahmos, your opponents have many missiles (having less speed but still extremely effective. Some of the missiles can carry war heads far heavier than Brahmos. China has so many missiles that your S-400 batteries will exhaust even if they intercept 100%. Chinese defence industry is so advanced that it can produce more missiles than your buying speed of S-400 or development speed of Brahmos.

Although I have doubts that China will ever attack. It has captured some land to check your response that's feeble at best. Your PM even refused to acknowledge the Chinese intrusion. In this scenario, when a few kilometers of land can be captured every few years, there's no need for an all out war.

Seriously guys, whenever you bring Brahmos to contain China, it gives an impression of an extremely delusional mindset that's prevailing in India.
 
" Brahmos " lololololololoo


china has had access to march 3 missiles for ages now and has certainly tested plenty of it air defence systems against such weapons. is Brahmos suppose to be magic or something? in an age where us/russia/china are working on hypersonics, the indians think their(actually russia's) little missile is a show stopper, lolol
 
Again some very very godi media level thinking. seriously!!! u think brahmos is tat one thing tat will stop any war from happening??? if its to happen tat is:hitwall::hitwall::hitwall::hitwall::hitwall::hitwall:
so based on your brilliant highly intelligent analysis, it would mean if any country has brahmos, so no one will dare to fight with that country??? right??? so why the F is india doing panic buying? just make like a couple of more brahmos. i think by now u have got the point, how dumb was this mighty idea of urs.
On a side note, seriously!!! are u guys retarded? or u have close to zero idea about war and wat are weapons of war and wat exactly is war and how its fought (trust me its not sunny deol stuff like gadar etc or one punch 50 guys down by shockwave originating from hero's a$$)? or u just watch godi media and base ur mighty analysis on tat?
A suggestion, if its the third option, please stop watching Godi media, crappy analyst and their shitty theories. else u will turn into a pile of shit. who will always look like a dumbo when he puts forward his comments.



but please dont listen to me and follow godi media, ur intellect level will improve and u will become the super power. i wish u follow the last sentence. coz tat is good for me. plz disregard earlier suggestions:agree::agree:
 
