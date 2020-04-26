SuvarnaTeja
SENIOR MEMBER
- Oct 7, 2018
- 3,216
- -23
- Country
-
- Location
-
India examines other options for wheat to Afghanistan
India has exerted subtle pressure on Pakistan for an early decision on land transit for its humanitarian consignment of wheat to Afghanistan.
www.tribuneindia.com
India examines other options for wheat to Afghanistan
Pakistan has dragged negotiations on land transit for over two months
SHARE ARTICLE
https://defence.pk/pdf/javascript:up()
- Updated At: Jan 09, 2022 07:49 PM (IST)
India's humanitarian assistance consisting of medical supplies sent to Afghanistan last year. PTI file
Sandeep Dikshit
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, January 9
India has exerted subtle pressure on Pakistan for an early decision on land transit for its humanitarian consignment of wheat to Afghanistan.
Though New Delhi has sent three air-loads of life saving medicines and vaccines to Kabul, its consignment of 50,000 tons of wheat to Afghanistan has been blocked at the Pakistan border for over two months.
South Block has now let it be known that India discussed an alternate route for wheat during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian during an exchange of New Year greetings on Saturday.
There is no official confirmation that the issue of transporting the 50,000 tons of wheat via Iran’s Chabahar port was discussed. Jaishankar only posted about a “wide ranging conversation with my Iranian colleague” during which they “discussed the difficulties of Covid, challenges in Afghanistan, prospects of Chabahar and complexities of the Iranian nuclear issue”.
In case the issue was taken up, it marks an expensive change of strategy. The Government would not be faced with the prospect of diverting all the wheat to the ports and arrange for containers at a time when their availability is tight and freight rates are high.
Even if the costs are met, the conditions earlier cited by MEA officials for not transporting wheat via Iran still remain valid. The foremost is the reluctance among shippers and reinsurance agents to touch a consignment destined to Iran for they fear getting entangled in the web of sanctions announced by the US. Even if that reluctance was surmounted, officials had pointed out the lack of infrastructure in Nimroz province of Afghanistan to cater to the huge consignment of wheat. In contrast, entry points from Pakistan into Afghanistan had well-oiled mechanisms in this regard.
A week back, the MEA had said, “In (the) coming weeks, we will be undertaking the supply of wheat and the remaining medical assistance. In this regard, we are in touch with UN agencies and others to finalise the modalities for transportation.”
Iran offers to transfer Indian wheat to Afghanistan
Iran has offered to transfer Indian wheat to Afghanistan. The proposal was made by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian during his telephonic conversation with India's Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar. The conversation took place on Saturday (January 8) and came as India...
www.wionews.com
Iran offers to transfer Indian wheat to Afghanistan
Written By: Sidhant Sibal WION
New Delhi Published: Jan 09, 2022, 02:19 PM(IST)
File photo. Photograph Reuters )
FOLLOW US
STORY HIGHLIGHTS
Afghanistan was the key focus of telephonic conversation between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and India's Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar
Iran has offered to transfer Indian wheat to Afghanistan. The proposal was made by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian during his telephonic conversation with India's Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar. The conversation took place on Saturday (January 8) and came as India sent 3rd humanitarian support to Afghanistan after Taliban captured power in August 2021.
Afghanistan was the key focus during the talks, both Indian and Iranian readouts confirmed. Iranian readout said that Iran foreign minister "stressed the need to form an inclusive government in the country" and while referring to India's humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, announced "measures and cooperation by Iran to transfer this aid in the form of wheat, medicine... to the country".
Last week, India sent 2 batches of humanitarian aid to the country. First one was sent on January 1st and the second was sent on January 7th. The aid consisted of medical assistance. November 2021 saw India delivering 1.6 tons of medical assistance to Afghanistan through World Health Organization (WHO).
Tweet by EAM Jaishankar on the talks said, "discussed the difficulties of Covid, challenges in Afghanistan, prospects of Chabahar and complexities of the Iranian nuclear issue."
Future supplies to Afghanistan will be made via Chabahar port. The port has huge Indian investment. It was on December 24, 2018 that Indian company, India Ports Global Limited, a subsidiary of India Ports Global Chabahar Free Zone (IPGCFZ) took over operations of the Chabahar port. Since December 2018 the port has handled 160 vessels, 14,420 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) and 3.2 million tons of bulk and general cargo. Before the fall of Kabul, India has been sending relief to Afghanistan on a regular basis via the Chabahar port.A wide ranging conversation with my Iranian colleague, FM @Amirabdolahian .
Discussed the difficulties of Covid, challenges in Afghanistan, prospects of Chabahar and complexities of the Iranian nuclear issue.
— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 8, 2022
India has committed to providing 50,000 MT of wheat, essential lifesaving medicines and Covid Vaccines to Afghan people. One of the proposals to send the supplies had been via Pakistan. While Islamabad has publicly stated it will allow movement of supplies, no transfer has started even as New Delhi and Islamabad continue to discuss the modalities of transfer.
Iran to cooperate with India in shipping wheat, medicines to Afghanistan
Iran’s offer of cooperation assumes significance in view of hurdles created by Pakistan for shipping 50,000 tonnes of wheat offered by the Indian side.
www.hindustantimes.com
Iran to cooperate with India in shipping wheat, medicines to Afghanistan
Iran’s offer of cooperation assumes significance in view of hurdles created by Pakistan for shipping 50,000 tonnes of wheat offered by the Indian side.
Published on Jan 09, 2022 08:00 PM IST
ByRezaul H Laskar
NEW DELHI: Iran has said it will cooperate with India in shipping humanitarian assistance, including wheat and medicines, to Afghanistan, even as foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian stressed the need for an inclusive government in Kabul.
The offer of cooperation – made by Abdollahian during a phone conversation with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Saturday – assumes significance in view of hurdles created by Pakistan for shipping 50,000 tonnes of wheat offered by the Indian side.
The Indian government sent 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Afghanistan via Tehran on January 1, since there are currently no direct flights between India and Afghanistan.
The situation in Afghanistan was a key part of the discussion between Abdollahian and Jaishankar, who reviewed a range of bilateral, regional and international issues. The use of Iran’s Chabahar port, where India operates a key terminal, also figured in the conversation.
“A wide ranging conversation with my Iranian colleague, FM @Amirabdolahian. Discussed the difficulties of Covid, challenges in Afghanistan, prospects of Chabahar and complexities of the Iranian nuclear issue,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.
Abdollahian “referred to India’s humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, announcing measures and cooperation by the Islamic Republic of Iran to transfer this aid in the form of wheat, medicine and Covid vaccine to the country”, Iran’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
He also “stressed the need to form an inclusive government” in Afghanistan.
On January 7, India supplied two tonnes of life-saving medicines to Afghanistan, the third tranche of aid since last month, against the backdrop of a dire humanitarian situation exacerbated by a harsh winter. These medicines were routed through Dubai.
The Indian government sent 1.6 tonnes of life-saving medicines on a special charter flight between New Delhi and Kabul on December 11. All the medicines and vaccines were handed over to the World Health Organisation (WHO) for use at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health in Kabul.
The Taliban regime, which is not recognised by New Delhi, have welcomed the Indian assistance.
India’s offer to provide 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistani land routes has been held up because of conditions attached by Islamabad. The offer was made in October, and Pakistan said last month it would allow wheat and medicines to be shipped via the Wagah land border crossing in Afghan trucks, but is yet to firm up modalities.
Jaishankar and Abdollahian also discussed the Covid-19 response of India and Iran. Abdollahian referred to the “good trend” of vaccination in Iran and said, “We have been able to properly contain the virus, and so far 89% of people have been vaccinated and are receiving a third dose of vaccine.”
Referring to the talks in Vienna on Iran’s nuclear programme, Abdollahian said the discussions are going in the “right direction”. He added: “We have the necessary will to reach a good agreement in good faith, and if the Western side also has this goodwill and determination, we can reach a good agreement.”
Jaishankar said Abdollahian’s forthcoming visit to India would be a “very good opportunity to develop bilateral cooperation”, according to the Iranian foreign ministry’s statement.