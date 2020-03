You have no idea what you are saying. Firstly, they were evacuated from Wuhan, not from China. There are thousands of Indians in other cities in China and especially Hong Kong. None of them will be evacuated. They were evacuated from Wuhan because Wuhan was a totally different ballgame from the rest of the world. It was the epicenter with the highest density and most importantly, the students were having a very hard time in quarantine, unable to go out, stuck in their rooms 24/7 and doing nothing worthwhile. Similarly, no one has been evacuated from Japan or South Korea. The virus is everywhere, unless indians in a particular place are having a really hard time they wont be evacuated. Iran seems like a nice place to get stuck at - Excellent food, excellent culture and most importantly, no quarantine that locks them in their room. Besides, evacuating people has no use now. Evacuation was considered useful when we thought that the virus could be contained to Wuhan. Now it is everywhere in the world, including India. These students are no more safer in India from the virus than they are in Iran.

