India, EU Say They 'Won't Support Restoration of Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan

A

Akatosh

Apr 26, 2021
India, EU Say They 'Won't Support Restoration of Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan'
4 hours ago | The Wire Staff

The latest remarks were made by EU and India in a joint statement on Afghanistan issued after a meeting between external affairs minister S. Jaishankar and his EU counterpart, Josep Borell Fontelles, in London.

“India and the European Union will not support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, as stated in UNSC Resolution 2513,” it said. The “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” is the moniker used by the Taliban when they were in power from 1996 to 2001, which the insurgent group still utilises to refer to themselves.

The statement comes in the backdrop of the US starting the final phase of withdrawing foreign soldiers from Afghanistan on May 1. It is part of the 2020 peace deal signed between the US and the Taliban, which had also kicked off the intra-Afghan talks.

With the Doha talks stalled, the new Joe Biden administration has tried to inject new life in the process by suggesting a new series of talks between Taliban and Afghan political leadership in Istanbul. However, the proposed peace talks in Istanbul have been postponed, with the Taliban yet to give a clear answer on whether it will travel to Turkey. Meanwhile, Afghanistan continues to be wracked with terror attacks daily.

The international community had previously conveyed this warning to the Taliban to stop attempting to manipulate a return to the 1990s, beginning with the UN Security Council.

The Council’s unanimous resolution on March 10 had stressed that it “does not support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan”. India is currently a part of the Council as a non-permanent member.

On March 18, the extended “Troika’ meeting in Moscow – comprising of Russia, China, the US and Pakistan – had also underlined that it “does not support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate”.

Besides, India and the EU jointly called for an “immediate, permanent and comprehensive” ceasefire in Afghanistan, and said an effective and unconditional cessation of hostilities is essential for creating the appropriate conditions for the peace process in the country – an oft-repeated demand from the international community.

The two leaders agreed that “a successful peace process requires the Taliban to engage in good faith, with a serious commitment towards finding a political solution”.

The joint statement said both sides condemned in the strongest terms all terrorist activities and reaffirmed their strong commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including its financing, the dismantling of terrorist infrastructures and countering radicalisation to ensure that Afghanistan is never again a safe haven for international terrorism.

Reaffirming that security in Afghanistan is intrinsically linked with security in the region, they underlined the “need for Afghanistan’s neighbours and regional stakeholders to be active and honest facilitators in promoting a lasting, stable and peaceful resolution of the conflict”.

They noted that any political settlement in Afghanistan must protect all Afghans’ human rights and fundamental freedoms, including women, youth and minorities, and build upon the economic, social, political and development gains achieved since 2001 under a democratic constitutional framework, the statement added.

(With PTI inputs)

After Talks, India, EU Say They Won t Support Restoration of Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan

India remains the only major regional player that has not held talks with the insurgent group Taliban as part of the current peace process.
Dalit

Dalit

LOL Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran beg to differ. India and the EU can have their own version of Afghanistan. We will have our own.

Let the Americans and Europeans exit Afghanistan. We will deal with India and their supporters in our own unique way. Not a trace of Hindustan will be left in Afghanistan.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Another fake news from ''Thewire.in'' Lmao Afghanistan is over forget about it.. India won't risk nuclear warfare against Pakistan for that barren land or fight a Nuclear world war 3 against Pakistan for that irrelevant territory.

Forget about it.. The Indian politicians have moved on and so have everyone else.. if the ball is in Istanbul it means it is over...... Turkey and Pakistan will put troops on the ground if necessary as guraantors.. No need to spam this fake news.. You are tiring yourself stop bumping fake news out and spamming here
 
Dalit

Dalit

Titanium100 said:
Another fake news from ''Thewire.in'' Lmao Afghanistan is over forget about it.. India won't risk nuclear warfare against Pakistan for that barren land or fight a Nuclear world war 3 for a barren Afghanistan.

Forget about it.. The Indian politicians have moved and so have did everyone else.. if the ball is in Istanbul everyone lost influence It is over... No need to spam this fake news.. You are tiring yourself
These Indians got their noses rubbed into dirt. Now they are fantasizing about recognition LOL
 
Qutb-ud-din Aybak

Qutb-ud-din Aybak

US and NATO/EU never wanted it but they are defeated.
Taliban will without any doubt form the next government.
India don't want taliban in kabul, which makes them good for Pakistan in kabul.
 
