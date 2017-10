MYANMAR MILITARY DEPLOYS ‘FOUR CUTS’ STRATEGY AGAINST ROHINGYA CIVILIANS

The scorched earth strategy was masterminded by Dictator General Ne Win in 1963, who was inspired by Japan’s ‘THREE ALLS’ (‘Kill all, Burn all and Loot all’) tactics.



The international silence must now be broken before it is too late.

The U.N. Fact-finding mission is needed more than ever now.