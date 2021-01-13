What's new

India enhancing military capabilities in space with new sensors, satellites

A

Andhadhun

SENIOR MEMBER
May 10, 2019
2,294
-31
1,174
Country
India
Location
Indonesia
India enhancing military capabilities in space with new sensors, satellites
The Military Defence Space Agency (DSA) was set up with the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by the Prime Minister.


[REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE] Military Defence Space Agency was set up in 2019




HIGHLIGHTS
  • Military Defence Space Agency was set up with approval of Cabinet Committee on Security
  • India had conducted an Anti-Satellite Test in March 2019
  • Work is in progress to provide enhanced SIGINT, COMINT, ELINT: Sources

India is working to expand its military capabilities in space. For this purpose, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed new sensors and satellites along with ground stations to aid defence forces in space.

Efforts have been made to increase the country's capabilities in space through the installation of sensors and satellites. This has been possible due to the creation of a new body dedicated to space research within the structure of the DRDO, top government sources told India Today.

A space research agency was created under the DRDO in addition to the Military Defence Space Agency to develop military capabilities in space.

Comprising members of the three armed forces, the Military Defence Space Agency (DSA) was set up with the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by the Prime Minister. Set up in Bengaluru under an Air Vice Marshal-rank officer, the Agency will gradually take over space-related capabilities of the three forces.

"Work is in progress to provide enhanced Signal Intelligence (SIGINT), Communication Intelligence (COMINT) and Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) capabilities of the defence forces," said sources.

Especially after Chinese aggression in eastern Ladakh last year, authorities concerned are also working to provide higher resolution imagery to armed forces. This will enable the armed forces to analyse developments on the ground and monitor sensitive areas closely.

In March 2019, India had conducted an Anti-Satellite Test to demonstrate its capability to shoot down satellites in space. With this missile test, India had joined an elite club of four nations capable of doing the same.

The test also helped India develop deterrence capability against adversaries who may want to attack Indian satellites to cripple systems in times of war.

In addition to the creation of agencies for space and cyber warfare, the Government of India has also laid emphasis on a Special Operations Division that can operate both inside and outside the country.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

striver44
Japan to mull joining US 'satellite constellation' initiative to counter missile threats
Replies
0
Views
134
striver44
striver44
airmarshal
Why India Must Avoid Hitching Itself to US Military’s Plans for China and the Indo-Pacific
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
colonel rajesh
C
PanzerKiel
Featured INDIAN CONCEPT OF NON CONTACT WARFARE
2
Replies
20
Views
11K
AkbarUllahKhan
AkbarUllahKhan
PanzerKiel
"INDIAN NON – CONTACT WARFARE"
Replies
4
Views
180
RescueRanger
RescueRanger
fatman17
Featured STRATEGIC CALCULATIONS BEHIND PAKISTAN’S PURSUIT OF SEA-BASED NUCLEAR DETERRENCE
2
Replies
16
Views
4K
volatile
volatile

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom