India Emerges the Biggest Winner of the Ukraine War and Growing US-China Tensions

PakFactor said: I've advocated and strongly supported India's Foreign Policy on this forum. For our region, it's the best policy one could play if only Pakistan had the brains to do the same. Click to expand...

Americans are not stupid. Nothing is free in this world. There'll be a cost to India for its foreign policy. Read below an excerpt of a recent Global Times Op Ed:"Inducing some countries to become US' proxies has been Washington's tactic to maintain its world hegemony since the end of WWII. It does not care about the gains and losses of these proxies. The Russia-Ukraine conflict is a proxy war instigated by the US. The US ignores Ukraine's ultimate fate, but by doing so, the US can realize the expansion of NATO, further control the EU, erode the strategic advantages of Western European countries in climate politics and safeguard the interests of US energy groups. It is killing four birds with one stone......If another armed conflict between China and India over the border issue breaks out, the US and its allies will be the biggest beneficiaries, while India will be the biggest victim. Since the Cold War, proxies have always been the biggest victims in the end".