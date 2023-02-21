What's new

India Emerges the Biggest Winner of the Ukraine War and Growing US-China Tensions

www.southasiainvestor.com

India Emerges the Biggest Winner of the Ukraine War and Growing US-China Tensions

India is emerging as the biggest beneficiary of the Ukraine War and the US efforts to check China's rise. Indian businesses are busting US s...
www.southasiainvestor.com www.southasiainvestor.com

"It may be dangerous to be America's enemy, but to be America's friend is fatal" Henry Kissinger

India is emerging as the biggest beneficiary of the Ukraine War and the US efforts to check China's rise. Indian businesses are busting US sanctions to take advantage of the vacuum left in Russia by the exit of western businesses since the start of the Ukraine War. At the same time, the US is rewarding India by promoting it as an alternative to China in the global supply chain. Meanwhile, Beijing is warning New Delhi that India "will be the biggest victim" of America's "proxy war" against China.

L to R: Modi, Putin, Xi and Biden

Soaring Russia-India Trade:

Since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, India has ramped up its imports of Russian oil by a whopping 33 times, according to the Christian Science Monitor. Dr. Nivedita Kapoor, an Indian expert at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow, told the Monitor: “Right now the focus is on pharmaceuticals, electronics, machinery, chemical products, medical instruments, and agricultural products,” says Dr. Kapoor. “We have already been exporting these goods to Russia, and there is potential for major increases. ... It may be harder to expand the list due to the threat of secondary sanctions. In this environment, the Indian private sector looks at Russia as a risky market. But the immediate potential is very big.”

“The best solution would be for Russia to make an early end to this war,” Kapoor said. “We can envisage a situation where Western companies have already exited the Russian market, and burned their bridges, while the Indian private sector no longer regards business with Russia as a risky proposition, carrying the threat of secondary sanctions. All that would go away for us, but we need to see an end to this war”, she added.

India in Global Supply Chain:

With growing Washington-Beijing tensions, the United States is trying to decouple its economy from China's. The Wall Street Journal has reported that the Biden administration is turning to India for help as the U.S. works to shift critical technology supply chains away from China and other countries that it says use that technology to destabilize global security.

The US Commerce Department is actively promoting India Inc to become an alternative to China in the West's global supply chain. US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo recently told Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money” that she will visit India in March with a handful of U.S. CEOs to discuss an alliance between the two nations on manufacturing semiconductor chips. “It’s a large population. (A) lot of workers, skilled workers, English speakers, a democratic country, rule of law,” she said.

China-India Border Conflict:

India's unsettled land border with China will most likely continue to be a source of growing tension that could easily escalate into a broader, more intense war, as New Delhi is seen by Beijing as aligning itself with Washington.

In a recent Op Ed in Global Times, considered a mouthpiece of the Beijing government, Professor Guo Bingyun has warned New Delhi that India "will be the biggest victim" of the US proxy war against China. Below is a quote from it:

"Inducing some countries to become US' proxies has been Washington's tactic to maintain its world hegemony since the end of WWII. It does not care about the gains and losses of these proxies. The Russia-Ukraine conflict is a proxy war instigated by the US. The US ignores Ukraine's ultimate fate, but by doing so, the US can realize the expansion of NATO, further control the EU, erode the strategic advantages of Western European countries in climate politics and safeguard the interests of US energy groups. It is killing four birds with one stone......If another armed conflict between China and India over the border issue breaks out, the US and its allies will be the biggest beneficiaries, while India will be the biggest victim. Since the Cold War, proxies have always been the biggest victims in the end".

There is truth to this.

The USA will simply not sanction India for things that it would 100% other nations for. National interests trumps everything after all, and when you're a global power you make your problem everyone else's problem.

I think India knows it'll be used if it goes into the US's camp so its elected to use the US instead and milk as much as possible before the US gets realizes whats happening. US policy makers are deluding themselves if they think they'll be able to buy India like they were able to do with other nations like Pakistan.
 
US is always boasting about the supply chain moving out of China. What on earth the "supply chain" refers to? US banned almost all high end products import from China already. So the "supply chain" here is all about assembly factories for Apple phones, textiles, drug materials, daily goods. Are these items really important for China's economy?

1676945580136.png
 
There is truth to this.

The USA will simply not sanction India for things that it would 100% other nations for. National interests trumps everything after all, and when you're a global power you make your problem everyone else's problem.

I think India knows it'll be used if it goes into the US's camp so its elected to use the US instead and milk as much as possible before the US gets realizes whats happening. US policy makers are deluding themselves if they think they'll be able to buy India like they were able to do with other nations like Pakistan.
I've advocated and strongly supported India's Foreign Policy on this forum. For our region, it's the best policy one could play if only Pakistan had the brains to do the same.
 
There is truth to this.

The USA will simply not sanction India for things that it would 100% other nations for. National interests trumps everything after all, and when you're a global power you make your problem everyone else's problem.

I think India knows it'll be used if it goes into the US's camp so its elected to use the US instead and milk as much as possible before the US gets realizes whats happening. US policy makers are deluding themselves if they think they'll be able to buy India like they were able to do with other nations like Pakistan.
The most important factor in national interest is business ties. Plain and simple. Money buys loyalty. Even taliban are begging bhangees for funds to work against pak.

US is always boasting about the supply chain moving out of China. What on earth the "supply chain" refers to? US banned almost all high end products import from China already. So the "supply chain" here is all about assembly factories for Apple phones, textiles, drug materials, daily goods. Are these items really important for China's economy?

Bro china will collapse itself. You may not want to accept it but your largest challenge will be demographics. No country in history has escaped the demographic trap. China is so knees deep in it its a matter of a decade max.

How many intelligent educated people in the world want to move to china? The numbers are almost insignificant. US will come out on top. Most of the worlds smart money is already betting against you. Never underestimate America.
 
Bro china will collapse itself. You may not want to accept it but your largest challenge will be demographics. No country in history has escaped the demographic trap. China is so knees deep in it its a matter of a decade max.

How many intelligent educated people in the world want to move to china? The numbers are almost insignificant. US will come out on top. Most of the worles smart money is already betting against you.
China has enough time before the population becomes a problem. The time is long enough to make US a less attactive country for immigrants
 
I've advocated and strongly supported India's Foreign Policy on this forum. For our region, it's the best policy one could play if only Pakistan had the brains to do the same.
Americans are not stupid. Nothing is free in this world. There'll be a cost to India for its foreign policy. Read below an excerpt of a recent Global Times Op Ed:

"Inducing some countries to become US' proxies has been Washington's tactic to maintain its world hegemony since the end of WWII. It does not care about the gains and losses of these proxies. The Russia-Ukraine conflict is a proxy war instigated by the US. The US ignores Ukraine's ultimate fate, but by doing so, the US can realize the expansion of NATO, further control the EU, erode the strategic advantages of Western European countries in climate politics and safeguard the interests of US energy groups. It is killing four birds with one stone......If another armed conflict between China and India over the border issue breaks out, the US and its allies will be the biggest beneficiaries, while India will be the biggest victim. Since the Cold War, proxies have always been the biggest victims in the end".
 
India is not a winner but a slave of the US.
 
US is always boasting about the supply chain moving out of China. What on earth the "supply chain" refers to? US banned almost all high end products import from China already. So the "supply chain" here is all about assembly factories for Apple phones, textiles, drug materials, daily goods. Are these items really important for China's economy?

View attachment 917265
Doesn't Apple and its ecosystem employ 1 million people in its factories ?
 
There is truth to this.

The USA will simply not sanction India for things that it would 100% other nations for. National interests trumps everything after all, and when you're a global power you make your problem everyone else's problem.

I think India knows it'll be used if it goes into the US's camp so its elected to use the US instead and milk as much as possible before the US gets realizes whats happening. US policy makers are deluding themselves if they think they'll be able to buy India like they were able to do with other nations like Pakistan.
US has the most smart people in this world.

Indians can delude themselves that they are smart but they will realize that they are just slaves who will be thrown into the trash bin like a used tissue paper.
 
US has the most smart people in this world.

Indians can delude themselves that they are smart but they will realize that they are just slaves who will be thrown into the trash bin like a used tissue paper.
Henry Kissinger once quipped that "it may be dangerous to be America's enemy, but to be America's friend is fatal."

www.wsj.com

The Wall Street Journal: A Fatal Friendship?

The Wall Street Journal: U.S. politics threatens to devastate Colombia's economy.
www.wsj.com www.wsj.com
 
China has enough time before the population becomes a problem. The time is long enough to make US a less attactive country for immigrants
Well there will be smart East Europeans/Russians/Middle Easterners/Indians/Latin Americans who will keep migrating to USA for lack of better choices

Henry Kissinger once quipped that "it may be dangerous to be America's enemy, but to be America's friend is fatal."

www.wsj.com

The Wall Street Journal: A Fatal Friendship?

The Wall Street Journal: U.S. politics threatens to devastate Colombia's economy.
www.wsj.com www.wsj.com
NATO countries, GCC states, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Australia missed the memo
 

