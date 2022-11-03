What's new

India emerged as a leader in every sphere, including the water, land, and air, under the guidance of Narendra Modi

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
50,627
-13
94,493
Country
China
Location
China

‘No one has guts… on India’: Union minister replies to question on China

India News
Updated on Nov 02, 2022 08:16 PM IST

Praising the prime minister, Union minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt said India has emerged as a leader in every sphere, including the water, land, and air, under the guidance of Narendra Modi.​


Union minister of state (MoS) for defence Ajay Bhatt on Wednesday said no one has the guts to cast an (evil) eye on India since the country is capable of giving an immediate response. Bhatt was responding to a query about China's belligerence in Ladakh, reported news agency PTI.

"No one has guts to cast an (evil) eye on us because if anyone dares so, we are capable of giving an immediate response," Bhatt told reporters after inaugurating the ‘Global Meet on Defence, Transportation and Energy’.

He, however, didn't give a direct reply to the question on China, saying he was not authorised to speak on some issues.

Praising the prime minister, Bhatt said India has emerged as a leader in every sphere, including the water, land, and air, under the guidance of Narendra Modi.

According to SIPRI (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute), India, for the first time, is in the league of the top 25 countries exporting defence equipment and weapons.

"We are supplying equipment, rockets, missiles, fighter jets, tanks, rifles, and ammunition in large quantity. We uses to first ask (other counties for these defence products). Today, the world is surprised that we are giving this to others," he said.

"For the first time, since Modi ji has been at the helm, our country is in the league of top nations which never happened before," he added.

www.hindustantimes.com

‘No one has guts… on India’: Union minister replies to question on China

Praising the prime minister, Union minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt said India has emerged as a leader in every sphere, including the water, land, and air, under the guidance of Narendra Modi.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
1962 is past, India now capable of giving befitting reply to enemies, says MoS Defence Bhatt
Replies
6
Views
797
Areesh
Areesh
GreatHanWarrior
India water crises: Why millions in India are still without tap water
Replies
2
Views
149
VkdIndian
VkdIndian
beijingwalker
At 810 km, India overtakes Japan in length of metro rail projects: Union minister Puri
2
Replies
28
Views
609
Communism
C
beijingwalker
Amid growing Chinese threat, Indian defence minister Rajnath gives emergency buying powers to defence forces
Replies
0
Views
328
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
INDIAPOSITIVE
"Peace Impossible Without Power": PM MODI
Replies
1
Views
125
DoTell
DoTell

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom