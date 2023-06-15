What's new

India Election Riots

Manipur is burning. Muslims shops in Uttarakhand are marked with an X sign.
In Maharashtra, there is a communal flare-up every day. Hindutva rallies have been held in every district.


Modi magic won't work anymore. The Congress is witnessing a revival.


The RSS can't afford to lose the next election. Hardcore Sanghis are getting impatient and losing their faith in the BJP.

Rumours of UCC and CAA. Bait for Muslims?

Screenshot_2023-06-15-19-05-09-307-edit_com.android.chrome.jpg
Screenshot_2023-06-15-19-04-00-249-edit_com.android.chrome.jpg
Screenshot_2023-06-15-19-02-27-787-edit_com.android.chrome.jpg


@Paitoo @-=virus=- @Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai @Skimming @khansaheeb @fitpOsitive @jamahir
 
This is going to be an explosive election. I can't wait for the drama to unfold.
 
Might be the last election. The rumour is that RSS Bramens want to declare India a Hindu Rashtra and abolish democracy.

Congressmen know that the RSS is planning nation-wide riots. But the Congress bramen are not carrying out Gandhian-style protests to stop this communal blood bath. My suspicions were true. Congress and leftist Bramens support Brahmanvad too.
 
shit makes you mad, and go all
189343.jpg

eh ?

-----------------------------

and now you look like this... jaded, a man defeated, a veritable shadow of your former glorious self:


178990.jpg


superstar-rajinikanths-favorite-political-leader-lee-kuan-yew-is-no-more-photos-pictures-stills.jpg


.......................................

full on sanghi ban ja, even though they're not nearly as right as you'd like em to be.

CAA, NRC, NPR , UCC bhi aa ra hai.. population control bhi ayega.. demolished mosque pe ek shaandaar mandir bhi ban ra, Kashmir ka bhi kar dia scene.. lynchings bhi hoti rehti hain.. UP me Yogi janaab, to main kursi pe Modi miyaan.

KIS CHEEZ KI KAMI MEHSOOS HO RI AAPKO ?

---------------

Nilu, get a hold of yourself, breh.. we here

crying-rajinikanth.gif

crying-rajinikanth.gif


pleaj keepings of faithful in the.... hindu fascism..

MFF.jpg
 
