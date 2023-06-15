India Election Riots

Manipur is burning. Muslims shops in Uttarakhand are marked with an X sign.
In Maharashtra, there is a communal flare-up every day. Hindutva rallies have been held in every district.
Modi magic won't work anymore. The Congress is witnessing a revival.
The RSS can't afford to lose the next election. Hardcore Sanghis are getting impatient and losing their faith in the BJP.
Rumours of UCC and CAA. Bait for Muslims?
@Paitoo @-=virus=- @Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai @Skimming @khansaheeb @fitpOsitive @jamahir
