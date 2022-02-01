India Economy Survey 2021-22, GDP growth 9.2%, GDP $2.98 trillion, Debt to GDP 89.3%

Indos said: So India as I have predicted hasnt reached 3 trillion USD yet in 2021. Indian fiscal period is actually adding with 3 months data ahead (January-March 2022), while most nation use January-December 2021 period. Click to expand...

Our fiscal deficit needs to be brought back to 4% again. Covid crises had fucked up our borrowings and we had 9% deficit last year which is understandable. But to again have 6.8% this year? Should have been 4.5-5%.India would be repaying loans for the second half of this decade if this continues for 2 more years.But anyway good thing about debt (not all debts are good debt), our debt is mostly infra projects which are funded by commercial banks with lowest bidder. India plans 1.4T infra projects just for the next 3 years for highway, railway and ports. Along the way we also need to build better FCI storage facilities if we are buying a lot from Farmers, refrigerator facilities for vegetables Farmers etc. Those are part of wholesale infra development.We are not Bangladesh....We will know that for sure only after Q4 2021. Which will come only in April 2022. The estimate put out with the available data is Indian GDP will be 2.98-3.1T by end of 2021 financial year.