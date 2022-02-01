What's new

India Economy Survey 2021-22, GDP growth 9.2%, GDP $2.98 trillion, Debt to GDP 89.3%

GDP Rs222.87 trillion or $2.98 trillion

1643727865441.png


Debt to GDP 89.3%

1643726904509.png


Economic Survey

www.indiabudget.gov.in www.indiabudget.gov.in
 
Think about it, India debt situation is as bad as Pakistan. 45% of tax revenues goes to debt servicing. Though Pakistan also faces external account crisis unlike India.
 
Think about it, India debt situation is as bad as Pakistan. 45% of tax revenues goes to debt servicing. Though Pakistan also faces external account crisis unlike India.
India GDP to debt ratio is significantly worse than Pakistan, its just that their tax revenues to GDP is a lot better than ours.

The most important things for a country's economic stability is its external revenue ( exports, fdi, remittances) and industrialization. These are the things that economic terrorists in our country deliberately ruined, and inbred dumb animals sing their praises because they are incapable to comprehend simple low IQ things.

In general Indians have more understanding what is best for their economy, maybe because they got better economic journalists ( our is mostly arts or even worse completely uneducated presstitues brain washing our low IQ population about economy ).
 
so india GDP in 2021 is 2.97 trillion $，while in 2019 was 2.85trillion $，so if remove 5% inflaction every year， less than 2019
As a result, China's GDP has increased from five times that of India in 2019 to six times that of today.
 
India GDP to debt ratio is significantly worse than Pakistan, its just that their tax revenues to GDP is a lot better than ours.

The most important things for a country's economic stability is its external revenue ( exports, fdi, remittances) and industrialization. These are the things that economic terrorists in our country deliberately ruined, and inbred dumb animals sing their praises because they are incapable to comprehend simple low IQ things.
India tax revenues Rs17.65 trillion ($235b or 8% of GDP). Interest payments Rs8.13 trillion ($108b). Though this doen't include states tax collection. Indian states are responsible for 30% of debt to GDP ratio, center debt is around 60% of GDP. Indian punjab debt to GDP is almost 50%.

Pakistan provinces after 18th amendment inherited 0 debt while got 58% share from federal tax collection. Basically PPP and co crippled federal govt on purpose. Between 1947-2010 federal govt borrowed for all of Pakistan. After 18th amendment provinces got 58% share in federal tax revenue while 0% debt.
 
India's debt situation may improve in future because of the disinvestment drive.

so india GDP in 2021 is 2.97 trillion $，while in 2019 was 2.85trillion $，so if remove 5% inflaction every year， less than 2019
As a result, China's GDP has increased from five times that of India in 2019 to six times that of today.
Indian economy contracted in 2020-21. Now it is barely back to what it was before. Covid took 2 years of possible growth from India
 
India tax revenues Rs17.65 trillion ($235b or 8% of GDP). Interest payments Rs8.13 trillion ($108b). Though this doen't include states tax collection. Indian states are responsible for 30% of debt to GDP ratio, center debt is around 60% of GDP. Indian punjab debt to GDP is almost 50%.
Most of India's debt is internal so it does not really matter.
External debt (only debt that matters) is less than 25% of GDP.
 
Most of India's debt is internal so it does not really matter.
External debt (only debt that matters) is less than 25% of GDP.
So India as I have predicted hasnt reached 3 trillion USD yet in 2021. Indian fiscal period is actually adding with 3 months data ahead (January-March 2022), while most nation use January-December 2021 period.
 
India tax revenues Rs17.65 trillion ($235b or 8% of GDP). Interest payments Rs8.13 trillion ($108b). Though this doen't include states tax collection. Indian states are responsible for 30% of debt to GDP ratio, center debt is around 60% of GDP. Indian punjab debt to GDP is almost 50%.
Many Indian states are saddled with freebies fueled debt. Shit will hit the fan when the central gov. stops GST compensation for states.

1643731478079.png


Most of India's debt is internal so it does not really matter.
External debt (only debt that matters) is less than 25% of GDP.
This is the saving grace. Most of India's debt is internal :cheers:
 
Our fiscal deficit needs to be brought back to 4% again. Covid crises had fucked up our borrowings and we had 9% deficit last year which is understandable. But to again have 6.8% this year? Should have been 4.5-5%.

India would be repaying loans for the second half of this decade if this continues for 2 more years.

But anyway good thing about debt (not all debts are good debt), our debt is mostly infra projects which are funded by commercial banks with lowest bidder. India plans 1.4T infra projects just for the next 3 years for highway, railway and ports. Along the way we also need to build better FCI storage facilities if we are buying a lot from Farmers, refrigerator facilities for vegetables Farmers etc. Those are part of wholesale infra development.

make it 15% or 25% gdp growth :lol:
We are not Bangladesh....

So India as I have predicted hasnt reached 3 trillion USD yet in 2021. Indian fiscal period is actually adding with 3 months data ahead (January-March 2022), while most nation use January-December 2021 period.
We will know that for sure only after Q4 2021. Which will come only in April 2022. The estimate put out with the available data is Indian GDP will be 2.98-3.1T by end of 2021 financial year.
 
