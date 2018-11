Number of visitors at the #StatueOfUnity in the first three daysFriday: 2737 visitors (₹ 5.5 Lakh)Saturday: 2299 visitors (₹4 Lakh)Sunday: 7710 visitors (₹19.1 Lakh)Total revenue from first three days is only ₹28.6 Lakh.If this the rate at which visitors come, only ₹35 crore will be earned every year.That means it will take 85+ years to recover all the money spent on the statueWhere are Indians telling me that they will generate massive amount of revenue out of it??? Even the money that is being spent by tourists on the statue in reality is only a diversion from other tourists attraction. No additional income is being added to the system from tourism.