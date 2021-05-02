What's new

India doesn't want to shut down its economy again. It may get crushed anyway

Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

India doesn't want to shut down its economy again. It may get crushed anyway

India doesn't want to shut down its economy again. It may get crushed anyway
By Parija Kavilanz, CNN Business
Updated 5:20 PM EDT, Fri April 30, 2021
New York(CNN Business)India's government locked down the country last year to avoid an out-of-control Covid-19 outbreak that so many of the world's countries had endured. The plan was largely successful, but it crippled India's economy in the process.
Now India is facing its own devastating Covid-19 crisis, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reluctant to put his economy through another round of turmoil.
India's economy may get crushed again regardless.


That's beginning to play out in India's leather industry.

An Indian worker puts strips of leather to dry at a tannery in Kolkata, India on October 11, 2020.
An Indian worker puts strips of leather to dry at a tannery in Kolkata, India on October 11, 2020.
India is a major global exporter of leather and leather goods. The country is the second-largest exporter of leather garments and fourth-largest exporter of leather goods in the world, according to the Indian Council for Leather Exports (a division of India's Ministry of Commerce & Industry). It is also a major producer of footwear after China, producing nearly three billion pairs of shoes annually.

Last year, the pandemic dealt a serious blow to India's leather industry. Leather exports slumped a steep 29.1% last year over the prior year, as the industry lost almost $1.4 billion in exports. That's because shoppers in the United States, European Union and United Kingdom held off on purchases during their own lockdowns, according to Aqeel Panaruna, chairman of the Council for Leather Exports.

One industry expert, who didn't want to be identified and is also currently infected with the coronavirus, said leather producers have suffered from a cumulative knock-on effect of a protracted shutdown last year. He's worried that a worsening second wave could set the industry back once again.

Much of that worry is fueled by the dynamics of the industry's workforce.

"The majority of the workforce is in the 18 to 45 years of age and have not been vaccinated as yet," noted Sanjay Leekha, vice chairman of CLE.



"We're relying on god now"


Shashi Kashyap is senior manager with Indian Leather manufacturer, a leather products manufacturer and exporter based in New Delhi. The 30-year-old family business operates three production facilities in the city, which is currently gripped by worsening health crisis.

In New Delhi, crematoriums are overflowing with Covid victims as the healthcare system buckled under the sheer volume of daily patients of the deadly virus. The country reported almost 380,000 new infections on Thursday, marking yet another global record for the highest single-day case count.

Kashyup said he has Covid, his elderly father is also infected as are other members of his family.

"We are just relying on god right now to get us through this," he said. "There's nowhere to go to get tested, no room in hospitals to get admitted. People are dying on the streets."

As he grapples with his personal reality, the company where he works is in dire straits, too.


Indian Leather Manufacturer employs more than 500 people and produces leather goods -- jackets, bags, boots, belts, equestrian products -- for customers in the United States, Europe and elsewhere.

"We get orders for 5,000 to 10,000 jackets just from one client," said Kashyap. "We can't name our overseas clients but they are in the luxury space," he said.

Walmart sets up vaccine clinics for Flipkart workers as India grapples with Covid crisis
2020 was a devastating year for the business. "All three of our facilities shut down for the first part of the year. Everything came to a stop," he said. Then, as business started to pick back up in the fall, India started experiencing a deadlier second wave.

"We only operated for two months last year and now we're shut down again," said Kashyup.

Indian Leather Manufacturer, a leather products exporter based in New Delhi, is struggling to stay in business as the country suffers a devastating Covid-19 second wave.I
Indian Leather Manufacturer, a leather products exporter based in New Delhi, is struggling to stay in business as the country suffers a devastating Covid-19 second wave.I
Kashyup said it's a situation that's being played out across India's key leather industry.

"I would say 50% of the factories in our industry were closed last year," he said. Kashyup said his company is struggling to hold on to its skilled craftspeople.

"We have to find a way to pay them even in this shutdown because if we don't, we know they just won't be able to survive. If it's not Covid, it will be because they have no money to live on."



Some of its owned and licensed brands include Levi's, Calvin Klein, Cole Haan and Haggar Clothing Co.

"For accessories, most of our raw material for India production (leather) comes from the north and is suffering understandable and considerable delays," said David J. Katz, EVP and chief marketing officer of Randa Apparel & Accessories.

"Our local raw material stockpiles are becoming a concern as demand for belts and wallets in the United States increases. However, our primary factories, suppliers, and new joint venture in India are in the Chennai region, which has been less affected by the pandemic spread. We're hoping it stays that way. Production has been chiefly on schedule. Our deliveries from India have been somewhat delayed due to transportation and logistics backlogs."
 
Beast

We got a indian forumer yesterday post an article from IMF bragging India is a USD 3 trillion economy. How can this article be trued? India going to be USD 10 triliion economy in 2025. :enjoy:

HostileInsurgent

HostileInsurgent

Beast said:
We got a indian forumer yesterday post an article from IMF bragging India is a USD 3 trillion economy. How can this article be trued? India going to be USD 10 triliion economy in 2025. :enjoy:

I said that the IMF data claimed Indian economy will reach 3 trillion by end of the current fiscal year i.e. 31st March 2022.
 
Protest_again said:
It may be crushed anyway. We'll see about that. These opinionated pieces are dime a dozen. No one cares.
HostileInsurgent said:
I said that the IMF data claimed Indian economy will reach 3 trillion by end of the current fiscal year i.e. 31st March 2022.
Just like 5 trillion economy , bullet trains , digital India , smart cities , clean Ganges , double income incomed farmers , two crore jobs you will have to believe this. For that you all need athmanirbhar vision.
 
India’s unemployment rate may rise to 8%: CMIE
May 1, 2021 - 11:01 am EDT

As states go into lockdowns and impose restrictions amid the second wave of Covid-19, the unemployment rate in April is likely to increase to nearly 8 per cent from 6.5 per cent in March, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

CMIE’s CEO Mahesh Vyas said that fast frequency labour statistics indicate that labour market conditions have been deteriorating in April 2021.

“The labour participation rate (LPR) looks unlikely to fall in April. The 30-day moving average LPR indicates that the ratio was rising till April 15 when it peaked at 40.8 per cent. Then it started falling, but it is unlikely to fall to a level lower than that of March 2021,” he said.

Unless there is an unusual bounce in the last week, the April LPR is likely to stabilise at its March level of 40.2 per cent, as per CMIE.

www.theindianpanorama.news

India’s unemployment rate may rise to 8%: CMIE — The Indian Panorama

Business & Economics | As states go into lockdowns and impose restrictions amid the second wave of Covid-19, the unemployment rate in April is likely to increase to nearly 8 per
www.theindianpanorama.news www.theindianpanorama.news
 
CIA Mole said:
Just like 5 trillion economy , bullet trains , digital India , smart cities , clean Ganges , double income incomed farmers , two crore jobs you will have to believe this. For that you all need athmanirbhar vision.
Have you been living under a rock? There is a China virus going around. And also are they promises made to Pakistanis? Let's us worry about country, you worry about your uturn raja. Criticism from Pakistanis is like beggar criticizing others over flu.
 
Protest_again said:
Have you been living under a rock? There is a China virus going around. And also are they promises made to Pakistanis? Let's us worry about country, you worry about your uturn raja. Criticism from Pakistanis is like beggar criticizing others over flu.
Their is no confirmation that this virus was originated from China, there are/were controversial reports that this virus originated from USA or EU (UK) as well,

and last why so obsessed with Pakistan
 
