'India doesn't need vaccine supply lectures; has exported for humanity': France's Macron

"We deeply condoled the loss of lives and expressed the deepest sympathy with the families of the victims of this pandemic in India.

we welcomed the EU’s and its Member States’ contribution to vaccines’ production and their substantial support to the COVAX Facility, as well as India’s efforts to produce and distribute COVID-19 vaccines to over 90 countries through its ‘Vaccine Maitri’.

India appreciated the EU’s and its Member States’ quick support and assistance, coordinated through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, thus keeping the spirit of solidarity and cooperation that has been the hallmark of India-EU relations."