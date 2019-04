India Doesn’t Have A Cow Vigilante-Muslim Lynching Problem But A Mob Justice-Meat Mafia Problem That Can Be Solved



Be it cow protection groups or cattle smugglers, they are encouraged to take the law into their own hands by certain insulated interests, who use them for their own political or economic ambitions.



The root cause of the problem here is a state apparatus that does not serve poor people the way it serves the rich. If we spent as much energy addressing the disease as we have been moaning about the symptoms, we wouldn’t have this issue.