/ Register

  • Saturday, September 23, 2017

India Does Not Need Boots on Afghan Ground

Discussion in 'Afghanistan Defence Forum' started by pakistani342, Sep 23, 2017 at 5:08 AM.

Page 1 of 2
  1. Sep 23, 2017 at 5:08 AM #1
    pakistani342

    pakistani342 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,397
    Joined:
    Jan 20, 2013
    Ratings:
    +8 / 2,945 / -2
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States
    Excellent oped by Ajai Shukla, a retired Indian Army colonel on NYT here

    More on the confusion that Pakistanis have that the Taliban somehow like Pakistan or are pro-Pakistan. All Afghans hate Pakistan, the rich, the old, the young, men, women, taliban, ex-communists. It is surprising that such confusion persists even on a forum such as this where I imagine the more educated Pakistanis coalesce (English speaking, interested in strategic affair affairs) -- I wonder how ignorant is the common Pakistani is?

    -------

    The Taliban field commanders and fighters I have met, who many assume would be hostile to India owing to the support they receive from Pakistan, display the same disdain for Pakistan and affection for India as the average Afghan. One senior Taliban official reproached me for India’s failure in 1979 to condemn the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan. But he returned quickly to criticizing the domineering control of “Punjabis,” as Afghans disparagingly call Pakistanis.
     
  2. Sep 23, 2017 at 5:12 AM #2
    Iqbal Ali

    Iqbal Ali SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,961
    Joined:
    Feb 6, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,137 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Canada
    No dude, I have seen many Afghanistanis who are Pro-Pakistani.

    Only they few idiots like Bacha Khan were stupid.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  3. Sep 23, 2017 at 5:13 AM #3
    Goenitz

    Goenitz FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,289
    Joined:
    Apr 28, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,002 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Italy
    Only if, india put boots on ground on their allied land... I wish...
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  4. Sep 23, 2017 at 5:15 AM #4
    Iqbal Ali

    Iqbal Ali SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,961
    Joined:
    Feb 6, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,137 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Canada
    lol so the Indian soldiers would come back in body bags. LOL :lol:
     
  5. Sep 23, 2017 at 5:19 AM #5
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,680
    Joined:
    Aug 12, 2015
    Ratings:
    +16 / 17,306 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Sweden
    I have met a lot of Afghans and they are pro Pakistan. I don't need you or any indian to tell me what Afghans think about Pakistan. I go with my own observation and experience.
     
  6. Sep 23, 2017 at 5:21 AM #6
    pakistani342

    pakistani342 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,397
    Joined:
    Jan 20, 2013
    Ratings:
    +8 / 2,945 / -2
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States
    well I know there are 5 -- I wonder if we're talking about the same 5 people

    Really where? Which year -- I'm curious

    The directory of Pro-Pakistani Afghans has 5 names in it
     
  7. Sep 23, 2017 at 5:23 AM #7
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,680
    Joined:
    Aug 12, 2015
    Ratings:
    +16 / 17,306 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Sweden
    From where are you producing these 'facts'? Any Link / reference?
     
  8. Sep 23, 2017 at 5:24 AM #8
    El Sidd

    El Sidd SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,253
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +3 / 4,827 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    The world does not need a proxy pressure cooker in Afghanistan nor the Afghans themselves.

    Their last 3 generations are suffering from stress of war.

    For many or most the only life they know. It's a humanitarian crisis. A shameful reminder that humans are humane by choice not by design.

    Foreign influence only furthers the divide in its society.

    There is still a glimmer of hope if they are left alone to their own will.

    Sadly the choice is not the Afghans anymore.
     
  9. Sep 23, 2017 at 5:26 AM #9
    Goenitz

    Goenitz FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,289
    Joined:
    Apr 28, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,002 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Italy
    if they got lucky... as ISIS is there too,,,,
    or india should take < million of afghan as refugees... that would help..
     
  10. Sep 23, 2017 at 5:27 AM #10
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,680
    Joined:
    Aug 12, 2015
    Ratings:
    +16 / 17,306 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Sweden
    Every year.
     
  11. Sep 23, 2017 at 5:30 AM #11
    Samlee

    Samlee FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,790
    Joined:
    Aug 8, 2010
    Ratings:
    +3 / 1,805 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    An Indian Army Officer Meeting Taliban Strange:lol::lol::disagree::disagree:

    Anyway On Topic Most Afghanis Love Pakistan And I Know As A Man Who Comes From The Border Area.The Economic Interest Of Most Afghanis Are In Pakistan They Have Families Extended Families Here
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  12. Sep 23, 2017 at 5:37 AM #12
    Iqbal Ali

    Iqbal Ali SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,961
    Joined:
    Feb 6, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,137 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Canada
    Most Afghanistanis see Pakistanis as brothers.

    Its just a few Northern Alliance people who may not like Pakistan.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  13. Sep 23, 2017 at 5:39 AM #13
    pakistani342

    pakistani342 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,397
    Joined:
    Jan 20, 2013
    Ratings:
    +8 / 2,945 / -2
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States
    Hey man ... perhaps we live in different universes

    Dude could you point me where I can find these -- I'll make sure they get listed in the directory of Pro-Pakistani Afghans.

    We've been searching for new candidates for a few years without any success
     
  14. Sep 23, 2017 at 5:44 AM #14
    Iqbal Ali

    Iqbal Ali SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,961
    Joined:
    Feb 6, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,137 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Canada
    We can agree to disagree.
    I met many Afghanistanis in Canada who are pro-Pakistani and they hang around the Pakistanis crowd.
     
  15. Sep 23, 2017 at 5:50 AM #15
    pakistani342

    pakistani342 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,397
    Joined:
    Jan 20, 2013
    Ratings:
    +8 / 2,945 / -2
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States
    I guess -- there seems little way we can reconcile our difference -- curious do you understand/speak Dari or Pashto
     
Page 1 of 2
Similar Threads
  1. LURKER

    No boots on the ground

    LURKER, May 15, 2011, in forum: Indian Defence Forum
    Replies:
    0
    Views:
    651
    LURKER
    May 15, 2011
  2. fatman17

    The U.S. -NATO Afghan Endgame: Boots on the Ground in Pakistan?

    fatman17, Dec 18, 2012, in forum: Seniors Cafe
    Replies:
    0
    Views:
    805
    fatman17
    Dec 18, 2012
  3. Bonkers

    Does India need Secularism?

    Bonkers, Jun 26, 2013, in forum: Central & South Asia
    Replies:
    263
    Views:
    8,602
    tvsram1992
    Jul 3, 2013
  4. ranjeet

    Boots on the ground

    ranjeet, Feb 4, 2017, in forum: Social & Current Events
    Replies:
    0
    Views:
    322
    ranjeet
    Feb 4, 2017
  5. ashok321

    Does India Need Thermonuclear Weapons

    ashok321, Sep 22, 2017 at 8:58 PM, in forum: Indian Defence Forum
    Replies:
    2
    Views:
    151
    faithfulguy
    Sep 23, 2017 at 3:59 AM
Loading...
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 8 (Users: 3, Guests: 5)
  1. Daghalodi ,
  2. venu309