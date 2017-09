India Does Not Need Boots on Afghan Ground

All Afghans hate Pakistan, the rich, the old, the young, men, women, taliban, ex-communists.

The Taliban field commanders and fighters I have met, who many assume would be hostile to India owing to the support they receive from Pakistan, display the same disdain for Pakistan and affection for India as the average Afghan.

Excellent oped by Ajai Shukla, a retired Indian Army colonel on NYT here It is surprising that such confusion persists even on a forum such as this where I imagine the more educated Pakistanis coalesce (English speaking, interested in strategic affair affairs) -- I wonder how ignorant is the common Pakistani is?-------One senior Taliban official reproached me for India’s failure in 1979 to condemn the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan. But he returned quickly to criticizing the domineering control of “Punjabis,” as Afghans disparagingly call Pakistanis.