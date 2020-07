Kulbhushan Jadhav Will Not Be Hanged; Could Be Swapped With India due to massive pressure: BBC Report

According to latest reports coming out of Pakistan, Mehdi Hasan, Chairman of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, has said that there is a possibility that Kulbhushan Jadhav will not be hanged and can be swapped for a Pakistani national under the custody of India.Mehdi Hasan while talking to the BBC said that many people in Pakistan do not want Kulbhushan Jadhav to be hanged.Earlier, after Pakistan claimed that Jadhav had refused to file a review petition, India outrightly rejected the claims and called it “farce”.Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokespersons said Pakistan’s claim reflected its attempt to “mask” its continuing “reticence to implement” the judgment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case in “letter and spirit”.he said Pakistan is only seeking to create an “illusion of remedy” in the case and emphasized that New Delhi will do its “utmost” to protect Jadhav and ensure his safe return to India.Kulbhushan Jadhav was ‘’arrested’’ in 2016 from Balochistan on charges of terrorism and spying for India’s intelligence agency. India maintains that Jadhav is innocent and was kidnapped by Pakistani operatives from the Iranian port of Chabahar.The chairman of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said that many Pakistani lawyers have also given their opinion on India’s right to file an appeal on behalf of Kulbhushan Jadhav. The review petition can be filed by Kulbhushan Jadhav himself or any of his legal representatives or the High Commission of India based in Islamabad.Kulbhushan Jadhav, as hinted by Mehdi Hassan, could be swapped with Colonel – Zahir Habib who went missing in Nepal. Pakistan had blamed ‘hostile agencies’ for the disappearance of Col Habib Zahir who went missing from the city of Lumbini on April 2017.