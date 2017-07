India different from 1962: Defence Minister Arun Jaitley

India of 2017 is different from India of 1962. Those were different situations.

Jaitley said China is trying to encroach on Bhutan's land. He said, "Statements issued by Bhutan make it clear that this is the land of Bhutan. It is located near India's land. There is an arrangement between India and Bhutan for giving protection in the border region."

Jaitley further said that Bhutan has appropriately pointed out that China was trying to usurp its land. India is not entering into any other country's land what China is doing, Jaitley said.

Earlier, Bhutan issued a demarche to China yesterday over the construction of a road towards its Army camp in Zomplri area of Doklam and asked Beijing to restore status quo by stopping the work immediately.

