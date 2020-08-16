India desperate: Approaches Pakistan for talks

Chakar The Great
SENIOR MEMBER
- Apr 25, 2018
- 3,968
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Small correction, India made the offer in January and not in March. Even Rajnath Singh tacitly referred to it in his speech after Pak rejected offer.Old news. Was Dr. Yousuf unattentive for 6 months or what?
In March 2020, India sent a message to Pakistan it is ready for talks on reinstating Ambassadors and to restart trade and commercial ties if Pakistan tacitly accept Article 370 removal cannot be changed.
It was reported in India media too at that time.
Since Pakistan did not accept it, the matter went dead then and there.
India is desperate for talksSmall correction, India made the offer in January and not in March. Even Rajnath Singh tacitly referred to it in his speech after Pak rejected offer.