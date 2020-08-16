What's new

India desperate: Approaches Pakistan for talks

No talk with india until they not stop supporting terrorism inside Pakistan
 
Old news. Was Dr. Yousuf unattentive for 6 months or what?

In March 2020, India sent a message to Pakistan it is ready for talks on reinstating Ambassadors and to restart trade and commercial ties if Pakistan tacitly accept Article 370 removal cannot be changed.

It was reported in India media too at that time.

Since Pakistan did not accept it, the matter went dead then and there.
 
India will want to normalize relations with China while building up armies for future conflict.
 
after Pakistan carried out a successful surgical strike LOC, Brigade HQ, Srinagar and undisclosed Maha Modi the terrorist of terror mata quietly trying back channels, and of course Modi will deny begging for mercy.
 
Small correction, India made the offer in January and not in March. Even Rajnath Singh tacitly referred to it in his speech after Pak rejected offer.


 
India is desperate for talks

It's come to a understanding that having Pakistan constantly trying to damage and destroy Indian interests is going to hurt India alot and India needs Pakistan to relent and even come on side



Let's face it NO CHANCE 🇵🇰🇨🇳🇵🇰🇨🇳🇵🇰🇨🇳🇵🇰🇨🇳
 
