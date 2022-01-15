India: Deputy commander of BSF made 125 crore fraud.

Gurugram: Debt-ridden BSF man used NSG posting to commit Rs 125 crore fraud - Times of India A deputy commandant of the BSF, who was arrested on Thursday for allegedly swindling Rs 125 crore after promising real estate companies construction contracts on the NSG campus in Manesar, had applied for voluntary retirement and was planning to flee the country soon, police have

GURUGRAM: A deputy commandant of the BSF, who was arrested on Thursday for allegedly swindling Rs 125 crore after promising real estate companies construction contracts on the NSG campus in Manesar, had applied for voluntary retirement and was planning to flee the country soon, police have learnt.Praveen Yadav, the police said, had realised that the companies from whom he had taken the money and awarded bogus contracts had become suspicious of his motives as no construction had begun on the NSG campus even after two months. Some of them had even started to ask for a refund. On Thursday, Yadav was arrested from the city along with his wife Mamta, sister Rituraj and a property dealer, Dinesh.“He had applied for voluntary retirement from the BSF and was planning to get out of the country somehow. His application was under process,” said a senior police officer.Originally from Nuh, Yadav had joined the BSF in 2012. As deputy commandant, he was posted on deputation in the construction wing on the NSG campus in 2019. There, he was responsible for supervising all the construction work that took place in the compound. His deputation, however, ended in May last year.But by then, Yadav was neck-deep in debt. After joining the BSF, Yadav had started to invest in share trading. It soon turned out to be an addiction. Despite making losses, he continued with his investments after borrowing money from people. When he left the NSG campus last year, Yadav had to pay around Rs 50 crore to his debtors.That is when he hatched the plan of cheating real estate companies with fake construction tenders. Having worked in the construction wing on the NSG campus, Yadav was familiar with the process of issuing tenders. Dinesh, the property dealer, allegedly helped him identify real estate firms and Yadav got in touch with the owners with construction offers. Since he already had access to the NSG compound, Yadav mostly met his targets on the campus, giving them the impression that he was indeed responsible for all constructions that happened there.Yadav also prepared fake documents and got the contractors and firms to sign on them before taking the advance money. With the help of his sister Rituraj, who works with a private bank with its branch on the NSG campus, Yadav allegedly opened an account in the name of “Office of GC (Garrison) Station HQ, NSG Manesar”. This account was used for receiving the money from the companies. The entire amount was then transferred to the current account of another company that Yadav had opened with his wife and sister.Yadav, the police said, splurged on luxury vehicles and maintained a lavish lifestyle. He is also learnt to have bought a few properties with the money. The veil started to lift off the well-hatched plan when the companies began enquiring about the constructions on the campus. After a point, Yadav stopped receiving their calls and went off the radar.On January 9 and 10, four of the companies filed complaints at Manesar police station, claiming to have paid Yadav Rs 125 crore in total. Since the amount involved was huge, a special investigation team (SIT) was formed under ACP (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan, and with the in-charge of the crime unit at Manesar, Sandeep, and officials of the economic offences wing in it.On Thursday, Yadav, his wife Mamta and sister Rituraj were nabbed from the city. Dinesh, the property dealer who helped Yadav, was also picked up. The police have recovered Rs 13.8 crore from them along with 10 luxury vehicles. Rituraj’s husband, who is in the ITBP, is currently on deputation on the NSG campus.