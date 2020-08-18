India deploys two Light Combat Helicopters to disputed border with China

HAL deployed two prototype Light Combat Helicopters to the disputed border between India and China. ​



State-owned Indian aerospace prime Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) announced on 12 August that it had deployed two prototype Light Combat Helicopters (LCHs) to bolster Indian Air Force (IAF) operations in the high-altitude region of Ladakh, near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that demarcates Indian and Chinese territory.

