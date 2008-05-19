What's new

India deploys Sukhoi-30MKIs, MiG-29s, Mirage-2000s to tackle Chinese threats in Ladakh

undercover JIX

undercover JIX

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 6, 2008
7,018
-1
6,251
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
India deploys Sukhoi-30MKIs, MiG-29s, Mirage-2000s to tackle Chinese threats in Ladakh

Updated: 15 Sep 2020, 01:43 PM IST
Tracking the adversary

https://static.clmbtech.com/ctn/62257/images/73/01dcb35ebf59e08502f6e60bc056f452_1592377663930_0.jpgFree games: Ludo, Cricket, Racing, and Fighting
Sponsored by Gamezop


1/5
Tracking the adversary
Even as the tensions on China border continue over territorial issues, Indian agencies are keeping a close eye on the activities of the People's Liberation Army's Air Force (PLAAF) spread all along the Line of Actual Control with India opposite Ladakh in the north to Arunachal Pradesh in the Northeast. "We are keeping a close watch on the Hotan, Gar Gunsa, Kashgar, Hopping, Dkonka Dzong, Linzhi and Pangat airbases of the PLAAF in the Xinjiang and Tibet region and all of them have been highly active in the recent times," government sources told ANI.

Agencies
Aerial threats

2/5
Aerial threats
The Chinese PLAAF has upgraded a number of these bases in recent times including the construction of hardened shelters, the extension of runway lengths and deployment of additional manpower to carry out more operations, they said. Sources said the Linzhi airbase opposite the Northeastern states is mainly a helicopter base and the Chinese have also built a network of helipads there to enhance their surveillance activities in those areas.

AP



China’s fighter jets

3/5
China’s fighter jets
The PLAAF has been deploying their fighter aircraft including their Chinese version of the Sukhoi-30 and indigenous J-series fighters opposite the Ladakh sector and other areas along with their strategic bombers which have been under constant monitoring of the Indian agencies through satellites and other means.

Getty Images

India ups the ante

4/5
India ups the ante
The Indian side has also ramped up its preparedness in the view of the heightened activity by the Chinese forces on their side of the LAC and has deployed its fleet of Sukhoi-30MKIs, MiG-29s and Mirage-2000s at the forward air bases to tackle any misadventure.

Agencies

SUBSCRIBE TO:SLIDESHOW NEWSLETTER
Get your daily dose of news with striking images from India and around the world
SUBSCRIBE
Sample Newsletter
Thwarting misadventures

5/5
Thwarting misadventures
In the initial phase of the tension with China in the April-May timeframe, the Indian forces had seen the deployment of Su-30s and MiG-29s in the forward air bases and they had played an important role in thwarting an airspace violation bid by the Chinese aircraft in the Eastern Ladakh sector.


economictimes.indiatimes.com

India deploys Sukhoi-30MKIs, MiG-29s, Mirage-2000s to tackle Chinese threats in Ladakh - Tracking the adversary

The PLAAF has been deploying their fighter aircraft including their Chinese version of the Sukhoi-30 and indigenous J-series fighters opposite the Ladakh sector and other areas along with their strategic bombers which have been under constant monitoring of the Indian agencies through satellites...
economictimes.indiatimes.com economictimes.indiatimes.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
fatman17 India to deploy Sukhoi-30 jets on Pakistan border Pakistan Air Force 95
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE India-China standoff: India deploys soldiers with shoulder-fired air defence missiles in Ladakh Indian Defence Forum 1
Ivan India deploys two Light Combat Helicopters to disputed border with China Central & South Asia 2
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE China deploys high altitude artillery guns in Tibet amid ongoing LAC border standoff with India China & Far East 3
I In A First, India Deploys Squadron Of Missile-Firing T-90 Battle Tanks At Last Outpost In Daulat Beg Indian Defence Forum 2
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE China refuses to back off from Finger 4 area in Ladakh, India increases deployment of tanks near LAC Indian Defence Forum 50
GamoAccu India wants China to de-induct its 10,000 troops, heavy weapons deployed along the LAC Indian Defence Forum 4
Vanguard One Chinese troops deployed in 'significant numbers' amid India border tensions Central & South Asia 7
crankthatskunk India Acts Stern On China, Deploys Bofors Guns At LAC Indian Defence Forum 79
The Ronin Kalapani row: Nepal to deploy more forces on India border, says Foreign Minister Gyawali Central & South Asia 7

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top