India deploys Sindhu Netra satellite for keeping eye over Indian Ocean

In a major boost for the country's surveillance capabilities in the Indian Ocean Region, India on Sunday successfully deployed the Sindhu Netra satellite in space which will help the Navy and security agencies to monitor suspicious ships operating there.
“The Sindhu Netra has been developed by the DRDO and has been deployed in space successfully by the ISRO rocket launched on Sunday. The capability will allow us to keep an eye on the areas of our interest from the African region to South China Sea,” top government sources told India Today.

Sindhu Netra is one of the first in the series of satellites that would help the nation in enhancing its surveillance capabilities on land in areas such as the Ladakh region with China and the border areas with Pakistan.

Seeking to keep a closer eye on the activities of the Chinese military both near the Indian territory as well as in its depth areas all along the 4,000 kilometre Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian security agencies feel there is a requirement of four to six dedicated satellites which can help them keep a check on the adversary's moves.

Along with the setting up of the Defence Space Agency, the government also created a defence space research organisation to look after the ability to protect space assets from being attacked by adversaries there. The space arm of the defence forces would also be bolstered significantly in near future.

IT was part of a well paid commercial launch for the Brazilians and their AMAZONIA 1 Land observation satellite. It launched 19 other satellites at the same time



Amazonia-1 satellite launch high point in space ties, say India, Brazil
Suhasini Haidar
NEW DELHI, February 28, 2021
Updated: March 01, 2021 11:51 IST

  • Share Article
  • 0
  • PRINT
  • A A A


Brazil’s Amazonia-1 satellite. Photo: gov.br/aeb/pt-br/


The launch was witnessed by the visiting Brazilian Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Marcos Pontes, and the heads of the Brazilian Space Agency (AEB) and the National Institute for Space Research (INPE) at Sriharikota
The successful launch of Brazil’s Amazonia-1 satellite by the Indian Space Research Organisation marks a new high point in space cooperation between the two countries that began nearly two decades ago, officials say.
The launch was witnessed by the visiting Brazilian Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Marcos Pontes, and the heads of the Brazilian Space Agency (AEB) and the National Institute for Space Research (INPE) at Sriharikota on Sunday.
“This confirms the infinite potential of the [India-Brazil] partnership to overcome our development challenges through high technology,” Brazilian Ambassador Andre Aranha Correa do Lago told The Hindu, adding that the new satellite would “open the door for multiple business and governmental opportunities” and help “fulfil the environmental commitments of the Brazilian government” towards the Amazon rainforest.

Welcoming the news of the launch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a “historic moment” in India-Brazil space cooperation.
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said the first fully Brazilian made satellite, which would help to monitor the Amazon forests, was a mark of the “increasing investment” the country was making in science and technology.

The launch also marked the first dedicated mission of ISRO’s commercial arm NewSpace India Ltd. (NSIL).
Brazil’s Amazonia-1 satellite is being integrated with the PSLV. Photo: National Institute for Space Research

Brazil’s Amazonia-1 satellite is being integrated with the PSLV. Photo: National Institute for Space Research

The unique relationship between both countries has ensured support for each other’s satellites and the use of each other’s ground stations, including tracking India’s Chandrayaan-1&2 missions and the 2013 Mangalyaan Mars Orbiter Mission using Brazilian earth stations Alcantara and Cuiaba.
Brazil and India first signed an MoU between the Department of Space and AEB in March 2002, followed by a Framework Agreement in 2004, that is reviewed by a Joint Working Group (JWG). In 2007 they inked a special arrangement which allows Indian scientists access to Brazilian ground stations to remote sensing data from the Indian satellites.
In 2018, two officials from the Brazilian Space Agency (AEB) joined an 8-week long training programme on nanosatellite building at ISRO, and in 2020, when President Bolsonaro visited India as the Republic Day guest, he and Mr. Modi agreed to intensify space cooperation as a priority area.
Apart from bilateral space cooperation, an official note said both countries are part of BRICS (Brazil-Russia-China-India-South Africa) cooperation on building a ‘Virtual Constellation of Remote Sensing Satellites’ to share remote sensing satellite data.
As The Hindu had reported last week, India has begun preparations for hosting the BRICS summit later this year, which, if it is held in person, would see President Bolsonaro visiting again, along with leaders of China, Russia and South Africa.
The Hindu
 
This satellite Sindhu Netra is equipped with AI. Read in another article. Will try to find source. It's capable of scanning an Ocean by itself for ships and able to recognise and track military vessels. No input is required to scan an particular region of interest. India plans to launch 4-6 satellites of this series so as to have 2 satellites at any point of time in SCS to Gulf of Aden region.
Saves time and efficient.
 
Blah Blah Blah...

India and AI do not go together. It is an oxymoron statement.
 
It is AIS, not AI

AIS - Automatic Identification System
AI - Artificial Intelligence.

AIS works only when a ship turns on its AIS and offers its identity to the system to locate and track. Most commercial shipping vessels have this.
 
