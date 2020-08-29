India deploys another 50,000 troops to its disputed border with China - as tensions between the nuclear-armed sides remain high after deadly mountain battle

India deploys another 50,000 troops to its disputed border with China India and China clashed in a high-mountain battle last year that left more than 20 soldiers dead in the bloodiest days between the two nuclear-armed sides since the Sino-Indian War of 1962.

FREE AND OPEN INDO-PACIFIC: India, U.S. Navies Hold Complex Air and Sea Drills in the Indian Ocean USS RONALD REAGAN CVN76 and Carrier Air Wing 5's "multi-axis integration" 23 June with Indian aircraft, including Indian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30MKI and Navy Mikoyan MiG-29K fighters and Air Force Sepecat Jaguar attack planes