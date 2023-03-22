India denies Pakistan entry at SCO meeting​

India denies Pakistan entry at SCO meetingEvent on Armed Forces contribution in military medicine, healthcare and pandemics held in Dehli sans Pak delegation
Kamran YousufMarch 22, 2023
14th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Prime Ministers' Meeting, in Zhengzhou, China earlier last year. PHOTO: FILE
ISLAMABAD:
In an unprecedented move, India denied Pakistan’s participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) seminar on armed forces’ contributions to military medicine, healthcare and pandemics, held in New Delhi on Tuesday.
India is currently the president of the SCO and is hosting a series of events. Pakistan was expected to attend the conference of think tanks with the theme “SCO Armed Forces Contribution in Military Medicine, Healthcare and Pandemics” at the official level.
“In doing so, India has misused its position as the current chair and acted irresponsibly in denying a sovereign member State, the right to participate in an SCO event,” according to a source familiar with the development.
According to Indian media reports, New Delhi objected to the map used by the Pakistani side, showing Jammu and Kashmir as its territory. After the matter came to the Indian external affairs ministry’s notice, the Pakistani side was asked to show the “correct map” or to stay away from the seminar.
The Pakistani delegation chose to stay away, reported the India media. Sources in Islamabad said India effectively withdrew invitation.
Pakistan rejected the Indian excuse that it could deny participation of a member state from an SCO event on the basis of flawed understanding about the nature of a disputed territory between Pakistan and India.
“Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally-recognised disputed territory, whose final disposition is to be made in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions through a fair and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations,” according to the source.
In line with its strong commitment to the Shanghai spirit and the charter and objectives of the SCO, Pakistan has been participating with a positive and constructive approach in the various SCO events being held under current chairmanship of India.
Pakistan has urged India not to exploit its SCO chairmanship to advance its self-serving objectives and politicise the organization.
India has invited Pakistan defence and foreign ministers to attend the SCO meetings in April and May. Pakistan has yet to respond to the Indian invitation.
India denies Pakistan entry at SCO meeting | The Express Tribune
Event on Armed Forces contribution in military medicine, healthcare and pandemics held in Dehli sans Pak delegation
tribune.com.pk