India denies Pakistan entry at SCO meeting

Suriya

Jul 23, 2017
India denies Pakistan entry at SCO meeting

Event on Armed Forces contribution in military medicine, healthcare and pandemics held in Dehli sans Pak delegation


Kamran YousufMarch 22, 2023


14th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Prime Ministers' Meeting, in Zhengzhou, China earlier last year. PHOTO: FILE
ISLAMABAD:
In an unprecedented move, India denied Pakistan’s participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) seminar on armed forces’ contributions to military medicine, healthcare and pandemics, held in New Delhi on Tuesday.

India is currently the president of the SCO and is hosting a series of events. Pakistan was expected to attend the conference of think tanks with the theme “SCO Armed Forces Contribution in Military Medicine, Healthcare and Pandemics” at the official level.

“In doing so, India has misused its position as the current chair and acted irresponsibly in denying a sovereign member State, the right to participate in an SCO event,” according to a source familiar with the development.

According to Indian media reports, New Delhi objected to the map used by the Pakistani side, showing Jammu and Kashmir as its territory. After the matter came to the Indian external affairs ministry’s notice, the Pakistani side was asked to show the “correct map” or to stay away from the seminar.

The Pakistani delegation chose to stay away, reported the India media. Sources in Islamabad said India effectively withdrew invitation.

Pakistan rejected the Indian excuse that it could deny participation of a member state from an SCO event on the basis of flawed understanding about the nature of a disputed territory between Pakistan and India.

“Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally-recognised disputed territory, whose final disposition is to be made in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions through a fair and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations,” according to the source.

In line with its strong commitment to the Shanghai spirit and the charter and objectives of the SCO, Pakistan has been participating with a positive and constructive approach in the various SCO events being held under current chairmanship of India.

Pakistan has urged India not to exploit its SCO chairmanship to advance its self-serving objectives and politicise the organization.

India has invited Pakistan defence and foreign ministers to attend the SCO meetings in April and May. Pakistan has yet to respond to the Indian invitation.


Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
Another Bharti loser finds reason to kiss his sorry a&&.
Pakistan had declined Indian invitation several weeks earlier.

Pakistan's Chief Justice to skip SCO meeting in India due to 'unavoidable commitments'

India had sent an invitation for the SCO meet to the Pakistani Chief Justice. With the denial, now Pakistan is the only nation that would not attend the SCO Chief Justice meeting hosted by India.
Ghessan

Ghessan

Feb 28, 2018
i always appreciate such developments. these must keep happening.

besides, people in Pakistan currently willing to extend a hand must know, it will always be like this. although they are used to bow (a**h***s).

we need to strengthen our fence not to let wild boar sabotage the backyard, that what we must concentrate on.
 
STREANH

Aug 12, 2021
New Delhi objected to the map used by the Pakistani side, showing Jammu and Kashmir as its territory. After the matter came to the Indian external affairs ministry’s notice, the Pakistani side was asked to show the “correct map” or to stay away from the seminar.

The Pakistani delegation chose to stay away, reported the India media.

I'm guessing Pakistan included the whole of J&K and not just Pakistani administered area in the map similar to the below map which is obviously unacceptable .

pakadmin.jpg
 
villageidiot

Jul 29, 2022
Suriya said:
Pakistan was asked by India to withdraw a map showing Jammu & Kashmir as it’s territory. Pakistan refused dictation from India and then New Delhi denied entry of Pakistan in SCO because currently India is heading the organisation.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1638416725090926592
Click to expand...
Like I said, small insecure men, afraid that Pakistan putting Kashmir in it's map is going to harm India when it already has 900,000 troops occupying every inch of it.

STREANH said:
Pakistani side was asked to show the “correct map” or to stay away from the seminar.
Click to expand...
You forgot to make this part bold. Pakistan was forced make the choice between participating which was it's right and to deviate from it's stated policy by gross misuse of a neutral position as the head of an organization created for cooperation, by small insecure men in big offices.
 
villageidiot

Jul 29, 2022
Suriya said:
Pakistan was asked to follow the rules or stay away.
Pakistan choose the later.
Click to expand...
Whose rules? Rules made by the SCO? Or rules made by small insecure men?

Suriya said:
Rules must be followed.
Click to expand...
Does India misusing it's position for petty stuff such as this, count as a violation of said rules?

Suriya said:
Rest of the world isn't Pakistan.
Click to expand...
I have news for you. It also isn't India. You are just able to arm-twist MNCs by virtue of your huge population caused by rat-like breeding patterns, for the time being.
 
M. Sarmad

M. Sarmad

Oct 27, 2013
Suriya said:
Pakistan was asked to follow the rules or stay away.
Pakistan choose the later.
Rules must be followed.
Rest of the world isn't Pakistan.
Click to expand...

You guys don't get to set rules in matters involving UN and other countries, delusional Indian. What India did was a gross misuse of its temporary position. You guys keep proving again and again that you are the biggest Chuti**as on planet earth
 
mudas777

Oct 24, 2016
SCO presidency is a rotating one so when Pakistan is bestowed with such opportunity Pakistan can do the same. Ask India to show us the correct map inclusive of Kashmir as part of Pakistan not even disputed or get lost.
Why pathetic Pakistani officials are so keen at going to India in the first place, after Modi what he did to the Kashmir they should be boycotting India at each and every opportunity. Pakistani's elite have got US/UK and Indian syndrome which refuses to go away need to be beaten out of them.
 
villageidiot

Jul 29, 2022
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
exactly it's time to stand with pakistan china must boycott this event after all you guys are best of friends

wo jumla kiya tha ?
taller than mountains and deeper than Ocean.

Defiance dekhao
Click to expand...
China will only do that if we assure China of Phull Sapport Saar for their problems which isn't our thing. It's yours
 

