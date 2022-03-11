Qutb-ud-din-Aibak
India 'deeply regrets' accidental firing of missile inside Pakistan
The Indian defence ministry regretted on Friday that a missile "accidentally" entered Pakistan and fell in Khanewal district's Mian Channu area on Wednesday, attributing the incident to a "technical malfunction".
"On 9 March 2022, in the course of routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile," the ministry said in a statement. "It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan."
"The government has taken serious view and ordered a high-level court of enquiry," the statement added.
The ministry said while the incident was "deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident".
