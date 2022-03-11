What's new

India 'deeply regrets' accidental firing of missile

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

India 'deeply regrets' accidental firing of missile inside Pakistan

The Indian defence ministry regretted on Friday that a missile "accidentally" entered Pakistan and fell in Khanewal district's Mian Channu area on Wednesday, attributing the incident to a "technical malfunction".

"On 9 March 2022, in the course of routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile," the ministry said in a statement. "It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan."

"The government has taken serious view and ordered a high-level court of enquiry," the statement added.

The ministry said while the incident was "deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident".

Abdul Rehman Majeed

Regret is not enough.

We need to demand an unconditional apology and compensation.
 
Pakistan demands a complete ban on weapons testing by India specially close to the border.

The world is dangling on the edge of global conflict and Indian miscalculations must not be allowed to plunge the world deeper in crisis.
 
We don't need compensation. It's an act of war and a deliberate test of our readiness and capability.
We better be prepared.
We need to learn from the West. Remember how the US stole Afghan money to compensate the US 9/11 families.

We need to demand India to pay $10,000 US Dollar to each of the 220 Million Pakistanis as compensation for mentally disturbing us with this incident.

If they don't pay, we can use it as an excuse to invade them.

If they pay, we can use that money to spend on our defenses.
 

