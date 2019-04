The DAWN comment section is inundated with Indians, the fake news spread by the Indian media over the years has a profound effect on their psyche...check the comments about 40% NASA engineers are Indians...(which is fake news)







Ankur Kumar

about 2 hours ago

@jaredlee007, yes dear. there are almost 40% Indians who work at NASA. 34% at Microsoft (company) 28% at IBM (company) 17% at Intel (company) 13% at Xerox (company) (You can expect similar figures about Google (company) & Apple (company) too).



what about you?





sach baat

about 2 hours ago

@jaredlee007, In response to your question "Does India know what NASA stands for?"



Did you know that 36% of scientists at NASA are Indians...





so0-0

about an hour ago

@jaredlee007, 40% indian workers and scientists





Rajesh

28 minutes ago

Majority of scientists in NASA are from India. In a few years time, ISRO can achieve far more than NASA.

