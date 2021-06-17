Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Social & Current Events
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
India - Death to Santa Claus
Thread starter
Jaansher
Start date
13 minutes ago
Jaansher
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
Jun 16, 2012
68
0
70
13 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)
Similar threads
Why are America’s farmers killing themselves?
SalarHaqq
Jun 17, 2021
2
3
Replies
32
Views
2K
Jun 20, 2021
jamahir
Was Coronavirus an Engineered Biological Attack on China by America
scope
Feb 18, 2020
4
5
6
7
8
9
Replies
121
Views
19K
Mar 24, 2020
Oldman1
O
Pakistan's $100B deal with China: What does it amount to?
Clutch
Aug 25, 2017
2
Replies
28
Views
3K
Aug 29, 2017
My-Analogous
Sikh Genocide.
Dhara
May 22, 2017
Replies
3
Views
1K
May 22, 2017
AnnoyingOrange
A few things I wasn't able to discuss with BJP leader Ram Madhav during his Al Jazeera interview
INDIAPOSITIVE
Dec 30, 2015
Replies
11
Views
3K
Jan 1, 2016
Hiptullha
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Khamenei: There is no difference between the demands of the Biden and Trump administrations regarding the nuclear file
Latest: Hack-Hook
1 minute ago
Middle East & Africa
Iranian Ground Forces | News and Equipment
Latest: sanel1412
1 minute ago
Iranian Defence Forum
B
USA wants information on the use of its military aid to BD
Latest: bluesky
3 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Iranian Missiles | News and Discussions
Latest: 925boy
11 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
P
Pakistani soldier was martyred today after terrorists fired at a Pakistan Army post near the #Pakistan-#Afghanistan international border. “Search oper
Latest: pakpride00090
11 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
P
Pakistani soldier was martyred today after terrorists fired at a Pakistan Army post near the #Pakistan-#Afghanistan international border. “Search oper
Latest: pakpride00090
11 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
C
JF-17 Thunder Multirole Fighter [Thread 7]
Latest: CriticalThought
Today at 6:46 AM
JF-17 Thunder
Qari Fasihuddin, Taliban's army chief called Durand Line a "hypothetical line".
Latest: AUz
Today at 6:17 AM
Pakistan's Internal Security
JF-17 Block-3 -- Updates, News & Discussion
Latest: PakAlp
Today at 5:45 AM
JF-17 Thunder
Pakistan F-16 Discussions 2
Latest: Windjammer
Yesterday at 11:50 PM
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
India - Death to Santa Claus
Latest: Jaansher
13 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
K
future Hope, Junaid safdar nawaz join politics
Latest: K_Bin_W
48 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Border Clash Between Afghanistan & Pakistan: Afghanistan Protecting TTP
Latest: Irfan Baloch
Today at 6:31 AM
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
'Something major' going to happen soon, predicts PML-N leader
Latest: airmarshal
Today at 5:51 AM
Pakistani Siasat
What Pakistan can learn from Thailand on Brand creation
Latest: Trango Towers
Today at 4:32 AM
Social & Current Events
Military Forum Latest Posts
US Navy’s unmanned refueling drone completes first ops on an aircraft carrier
Latest: Hamartia Antidote
28 minutes ago
Naval Warfare
The Battle of Midway 1942: Told from the Japanese Perspective (1/3)
Latest: Hamartia Antidote
Today at 5:52 AM
Naval Warfare
Indian Air Force Failed Even in East Pakistan in 1971 War
Latest: Huffal
Today at 2:54 AM
Air Warfare
Week by week history of WW2
Latest: Mumm-Ra
Yesterday at 8:26 PM
Military History & Tactics
CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China
Latest: Shotgunner51
Yesterday at 7:54 PM
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
Iranian Ground Forces | News and Equipment
Latest: sanel1412
1 minute ago
Iranian Defence Forum
B
USA wants information on the use of its military aid to BD
Latest: bluesky
3 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Iranian Missiles | News and Discussions
Latest: 925boy
11 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
AI Turkish drone killers is a breakthrough in a war ?.
Latest: Kaptan Reis
17 minutes ago
Turkish Defence Forum
A newly-released picture shows a large group of Indian soldiers captured by China PLA in Galwan Valley in 2020
Latest: Deltadart
26 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Social & Current Events
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom