India data revision results in world’s highest daily Covid-19 death toll

Relatives and volunteers in protective suits pray next to the burning pyre of a person who died of Covid-19 in Srinagar, India-administered Kashmir, Friday, May 28, 2021. (AP)

According to health ministry figures, 6,148 people died in the previous 24 hours, taking total fatalities to almost 360,000, the world's third highest.

On Wednesday the eastern state of Bihar hiked its death toll by about 5,424 to more than 9,429 after reviewing death records, officials said.

India has hit a global record of more than 6,000 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours after one state dramatically revised upwards its data, stoking suspicions that the country’s toll is much higher than reported.The previous world record according to an AFP tally was 5,527 in the United States on February 12, although this was also due to an upwards revision of earlier deaths.Bihar's high court in Patna demanded an audit of the figures after allegations that the local government was hiding the scale of infections and deaths.