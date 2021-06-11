What's new

India data revision results in world’s highest daily Covid-19 death toll

India data revision results in world’s highest daily Covid-19 death toll
10 June 2021

Many experts believe India’s death toll is several times higher than the official number. The previous world record was 5,527 in the US on February 12, also due to an upwards revision of earlier deaths.


Relatives and volunteers in protective suits pray next to the burning pyre of a person who died of Covid-19 in Srinagar, India-administered Kashmir, Friday, May 28, 2021. (AP)

India has hit a global record of more than 6,000 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours after one state dramatically revised upwards its data, stoking suspicions that the country’s toll is much higher than reported.

According to health ministry figures, 6,148 people died in the previous 24 hours, taking total fatalities to almost 360,000, the world's third highest.

The previous world record according to an AFP tally was 5,527 in the United States on February 12, although this was also due to an upwards revision of earlier deaths.

On Wednesday the eastern state of Bihar hiked its death toll by about 5,424 to more than 9,429 after reviewing death records, officials said.

Bihar's high court in Patna demanded an audit of the figures after allegations that the local government was hiding the scale of infections and deaths.

New York Times has estimated what in reality there may be 539 million infections, some 20 times more than the officially reported number.

New York Times has estimated what in reality there may be 539 million infections, some 20 times more than the officially reported number.

I heard Indians claimed Modi is their best PM ever. Is that true?
 
New York Times has estimated what in reality there may be 539 million infections, some 20 times more than the officially reported number.

To save their "image" , whatever is left of it, India is playing with the safety of the world by not correctly reporting the extent of Covid damage. Other nations might be duped into thinking that India is safe. UK is now suffering from Indian variant.
 
Yes, he provided the best beating India could receive nationally and internationally.

You can't beat the Indian Variant he gifted to his own people and the world.
You know what, QUAD ask India to beat China and Russia vaccine diplomacy. Modi handed out tens of millions of vaccines, spread all over the world, while other members of QUAD, such as US never give a single shot, not even US allies.

I now know how good Modi is, save the world at the expense of Indians lives.

Brilliant. Best PM ever.

I guess if Trump did that, or Biden did that in US, the president had been hanged in the oral office of White House.

While, while, while, Modi easily got away with it. Incredible India indeed.
 
