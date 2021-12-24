India - Dalit cook sacked in Uttarakhand after upper caste students refuse to eat food prepared by her

Dalit cook sacked in Uttarakhand after upper caste students refuse to eat food prepared by her
PTI
DEHRADUN, DECEMBER 23, 2021 17:56 IST
UPDATED: DECEMBER 23, 2021 18:20 IST
The incident occurred at a school in Sukhidhang in Champawat district of Uttarakhand
A Dalit woman who served mid-day meal at a government secondary school in Uttarakhand's Champawat district was allegedly removed from her job after upper caste students refused to eat the meal cooked by her.
The incident occurred at a school in Sukhidhang in Champawat district. A day after her appointment as the 'Bhojanmata' earlier this month, students stopped eating the meal cooked by her because of her caste and began bringing their food from home in tiffin boxes. Reportedly, out of 66 students in the school 40 had refused to eat the meal prepared by her.
Even the parents of the students objected to her appointment as 'Bhojanmata' when an upper caste woman had also been interviewed for the job.
However, Chief Education Officer of Champawat R.C. Purohit said her appointment had been cancelled as it was found that the norms had not been followed in her appointment.
"Higher authorities had not cleared her appointment. Still she was given the job," he said. A temporary replacement for her has been found, he said.
Jamahir's comment : Where did these students first learn such toxic views ? Obviously from their parents, elders and their locality. Normalizing abuse and dismissive words such as "Bhangi" goes a long way in creating a society of such socio-economic oppression as of this female food server. Seventy four years of so-called independence of India have not removed the 3000-year-old political and socio-economic marginalization of the lower castes but in fact modern tools like social media on the internet and most TV channels have only served to concentrate it.
And this is the same Uttarakhand state where very recently some Brahmanvadi religious leaders gathered in Haridwar city to call for ethnic cleansing of Indian Muslims. Hate is in the air of this state.
@Suriya, you dream of India becoming a Hindu Rashtra but the elements which will make it up are oppressive and cancerous.
@Sudarshan @Chhatrapati @lightoftruth @INDIAPOSITIVE
