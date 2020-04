Before gloating too much let's just assess what might happen to our budget. We were already facing austerity, their growth pre-covid was forecast much higher than ours, now their forecast is barely 2%. I would be surprised if our forecast now isn't negative (recessionary), that too with a much higher inflation rate. All while our reserves and government finances are only bolstered by desperate loans which we've received from benefactors and international agencies. If their budget is taking a hit, Pakistan's budget overall will probably take an equivalent hit, only difference is that our starting position was considerably worse, and our ability to weather this storm is much weaker (no reserves for example, India meanwhile has plenty). In simple terms, we have very little money in the bank, we're already reliant on loans/udhar which we've taken from everyone, from banks to local neighbours, there is hardly anyone left to borrow from, we are still cash strapped and just now we've been told to expect far fewer earnings for the coming year. My friend we are in no position to gloat.



This crisis will hit our acquisition plans too, I'm not even talking about future proposed acquisition, until recently PAF was reliant on soft loans from the Chinese to fund acquisitions, and they had trouble paying the interest alone. Just think what might happen when our economy inevitably suffers a hit, while simultaneously the world economy seizes and our usual sources of funding dry up too.

Click to expand...