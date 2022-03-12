India crying over China setting up Bangladesh missile maintenance hub

The F-90 missiles supplied by China also reportedly ran into controversy in Bangladesh last year due to technical glitches. Be that as it may, defense analysts predict that Bangladesh's growing and vigorous military partnership with China will embolden the former while exerting pressure on India. "The setting up of a missile facility, and China's other military engagements with Bangladesh, is nothing but psychological warfare on India by China. Beijing is sending a strong signal to India that the country has now come into the Chinese orbit," said Srikanth Kondapalli, professor of Chinese studies at Jawaharlal University, New Delhi. "This will bolster Bangladeshi sentiments, lead to domestic political reconfigurations like the mushrooming of pro-China groups within Bangladesh and further heighten the Chinese footprint within the country."