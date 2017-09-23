/ Register

India creating IT network all across the world, Pakistan Haqqani network: Sushma Swaraj at UNGA

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Theparadox, Sep 23, 2017 at 8:54 PM.

    NEW DELHI: A day after India bashed Pakistan at UN terming it 'Terroristan', External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today said India is fighting against poverty, but Pakistan is fighting against India through spreading terror.

    Addressing the 72nd UN General Assembly for the second consecutive time, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said: "Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi leveled baseless allegations on India two days ago."


    Replying to Pakistan PM's allegation, Swaraj said Pakistan is responsible for no bilateral talks and not India.

    "I would like to tell Pakistan's politicians that perhaps the wisest thing they could do is to look within," she said

    "I want to ask Pakistan that India and Pakistan became independent together but India is today known as IT super power, but Pakistan is spreading terror."

    "We produced scholars, doctors, engineers. What have you produced? You have produced terrorists," she added.


    "India created IT network, sending numerous satellite to space, while Pakistan created Haqqani netweork, LeT, Hizbul," Swaraj said.

    Yesterday, India said the Islamic country has become synonymous with terror.

    "In its short history, Pakistan has become a geography synonymous with terror. The quest for a land of pure has actually produced "the land of pure terror". Pakistan is now ''Terroristan', with a flourishing industry producing and exporting global terrorism," said India.

    India also exposed Pakistan by citing Hafiz Mohammed Saeed's recent move to contest polls there. "Its current state can be gauged from the fact that Hafiz Mohammed Saeed, a leader of the UN designated terrorist organization Lashkar-i-Taiba, is now sought to be legitimized as a leader of a political party," India has said.

    India has also said that it does not need a lesson on human rights from a failed state.

    Read more at:
    http://economictimes.indiatimes.com...ofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst
     
    Sushma is ur next Iron Lady.
    That day is not far when pakistan will be treated like North Korea.
     
    Good Speach
     
    No way.
    We can not afford to have ticking bomb like NK as our neighbour.
    Our "establishments" are working very hard to bring true democracy in PAK.


    On topic:
    Well done Sushma Swaraj! :tup:
    Your speech I hope will make atleast few introspect their actions.
     
    We can, South Korea is doing just fine, and so will we.

    Though I agree, India and US should together bring true democracy in Pakistan.
     
    :disagree::disagree::lol::lol:
    Countries upon waiting for any indian speech must be thinking "oh great another two hours of tears, snot and wailing from a dehauti aurat"
     
    maybe in bollywood, worldwide its known as rape capital of the world, snake charmers, taboo culture, casteism, communalism, having more poor then sub saharan africa along with country of roadshitters with desire of being supa powa, whom all its neighbour hate.

    as for space program, a country who cant develop a cruise missile shouldn't claim indigenous space program, its all given by Russia in return of the trillions poor bharatis paid them for weapons for 70 years and still doing. they are still busy in building your nuclear submarines, have some shame.

    if Pakistani representative can exercise their right of response they should tell the world that in Maharashtra state alone 3000 farmers commit suicide bcoz of poverty yet they fund space program to stroke their ego while Pakistani govt spend 100s of billion of rupees in income support program for poor people.

    @Kaptaan @Mentee
     
    May be that old lady with out dated brain has forgotten something
    Haqqani network was not created and spread by Pakistan

    [​IMG]
     
    Pakistan need to denounce India as a land of rapist in UNGA. I'm certain everyone would agree.

    India's mistreatment of women has got to stop.
     
    Moral equivalent of the founding fathers of america! That is quite a statement there!
     
    Don't put India together with US in the same sentence. Except that US represents the success of democracy.

    India represents its failure. Any dictator could counter any democracy advocates by saying "Do you want your country to be like India"
     
    looool
     
    I'm comfortable knowing that we aren't stooping to their level of maturity.
    Churning out these one liners in front of the UN. Do they recruit indian trolls from defence.pk as ambassadors?
     
    True. Why would any country wish to be like India. Anyone could get out of India have already left.
     
    The burn is real when Pakistan is slowly being equated to North Korea. Victory of Indian Diplomacy!

    BDW, how about changing your flags, falseflagger?

    Be comfortable

    Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia snubbed PM of Pakistan by treating him like unwanted guest during Arab-US meet.
    Earlie this year, Trump called Pakistan 'terrorist Haven'
    Earlier this year, BRICS signed declaration mentioning Pak based terrorist organisations

    Be comfortable, while Indian diplomats sweat
     
