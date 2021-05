India: Covid Hell & Vaccine Shortage, exported 65 million doses of Vaccine

TOP 5 MODI of the WEEK | Covid Hell & Vaccine Shortage

India’s vaccine exports

According to government data, India has shipped 66 million doses overseas since January, easily enough to vaccinate the whole of Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. In April alone, as India’s Covid crisis went from bad to catastrophic, nearly 2 million doses left the country. The most recent shipment went to Paraguay on Apr. 22, the day that India broke the world record for new infections.