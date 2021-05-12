What's new

India Covid deaths soar toll past 250,000

D

d00od00o

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2018
907
0
1,027
Country
United States
Location
United States
India Covid deaths soar toll past 250,000
India Covid deaths soar toll past 250,000

AFP
New Delhi, India ● Wed, May 12, 2021

India's coronavirus death toll surpassed 250,000 on Wednesday, official data showed, as the pandemic raged across the vast country of 1.3 billion people.

According to the health ministry, 4,205 people died in the past 24 hours -- a new record -- taking total fatalities to 254,197.

The number of cases rose almost 350,000 to 23.3 million, the second-highest after the United States.

While the pandemic is easing in major cities, the virus appears to be running unchecked in India's vast rural hinterland where two-thirds of its people live.

Many experts believe the official numbers of people dying in India, which has one of the world's poorest-funded health care systems, are an underestimate.

"Deaths are much higher than what our official data is revealing," Anant Bhan, an independent health policy and bioethics researcher, told AFP.
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
18,802
-15
8,756
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
“By the toll of a billion deaths man has bought his birthright of the earth, and it is his against all comers; it would still be his were the Martians ten times as mighty as they are. For neither do men live nor die in vain.”

― H.G. Wells, The War of the Worlds

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom