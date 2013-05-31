What's new

India counters 55 countries OIC meeting in Pakistan with their own 5 countries get together.

Flight of falcon

May 22, 2019
I bet most of us don’t even know where exactly these countries exist on the map…..
except Uzbekistan and Tajikistan I don’t know where the other three countries are.


India-Central Asia Dialogue: India Goes All Out To Woo Afghanistan’s Central Asian Neighbours

The third India-Central Asia Dialogue also emphasized on extending India’s footprint in Central Asia, while Afghanistan remains in focus. Central Asia is a mineral and energy rich area where major powers are jostling for space.
Titanium100

Titanium100

Mar 1, 2019
The 5 countries are basically central Asian states. The reason India is having meetings with them is that they are India's new boogeyman specifically the turkics India is somehow terrified of them. Besides these countries are firmly friends of Pakistan.. So for us it is whatever get together and drink cafe all you want we approve:coffee:
 
F

Flight of falcon

May 22, 2019
Almost all of these countries are communist dictatorships. They suppress Muslims and anything Islamic and hence natural friends of India .
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Mar 1, 2019
jus_chillin said:
Wdym by this?
Click to expand...
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgestan these are 4 Turkic countries and India has some sort of nightmare about them.. Because these countries are getting close to Pakistan so India wants to balance the scale by also forming relations with them and trade. So that they don't view India as security threat or Pakistan lobbying them into thinking that about India in the future.. India is being smart here which is something rare
 
Last edited:
Cheepek

Cheepek

Jan 17, 2021
Amusing that Pakistanis don't even know the names of it's five Central Asian neighbours, which incidentally are also part of the OIC. Anyway, the Central Asian republics chose to send their FMs to India and some low level clerk to the "55-member OIC" speaks a lot of it's importance!
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

Dec 17, 2014
Titanium100 said:
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgestan these are 4 Turkic countries and India has some sort of nightmare about them.. Because these countries are getting close to Pakistan so India wants to balance the scale by also forming relations with them and trade. So that they don't view India as security threat or Pakistan lobbying them into thinking that about India in the future
Click to expand...
Turkey and China hope to have greater influence in the central Asian countries, and hopefully that will take the CARs out of their traditional Russian orientation. So, I think India is just keeping its foot wedged in the door so that if the tide turns it can swoop in and do what it can for its own interests. But the change in government in Kabul and the Russian loss of an appetite to oppose them for the time being won’t really help India’s options, except maybe economically. These countries can’t really afford to turn down any economic offers, the way the global economy is going and the relative geographical isolation of these countries.

Tajikistan is the only country amongst the Central Asia republics to be steadfastly with India, for its own ethno-political reasons.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Mar 1, 2019
FuturePAF said:
Tajikistan is the only country amongst the Central Asia republics to steadfast with India, for its own reasons.
Click to expand...
Basically this but currently Tajikistan has become more China aligned yet again for their own reasons because they are hell'va scared of Afghanistan.. Despite appearing as if they are closer to India but they are closer to China nowadays. As for the Turkics not all of them are CSTO example Uzbekistan is not and Turkmenistan is neutral. They are also part of Turkic council and other forms
 
Turingsage

Turingsage

Sep 28, 2014
Titanium100 said:
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgestan these are 4 Turkic countries and India has some sort of nightmare about them.. Because these countries are getting close to Pakistan so India wants to balance the scale by also forming relations with them and trade. So that they don't view India as security threat or Pakistan lobbying them into thinking that about India in the future
Click to expand...
If we had a a "nightmare" about them , we would not be all meeting in New Delhi. We would not be talking and implementing closer economic and military cooperation . If these countries were are getting "close" to Pakistan then they would not be in India while the OIC public relations gathering is taking place.

1639931013999.jpeg
 
F

Flight of falcon

May 22, 2019
Cheepek said:
Amusing that Pakistanis don't even know the names of it's five Central Asian neighbours, which incidentally are also part of the OIC. Anyway, the Central Asian republics chose to send their FMs to India and some low level clerk to the "55-member OIC" speaks a lot of it's importance!
Click to expand...
22 FMs including all the countries that matter such as Saudis and Iranians attended . Hope you guys enjoyed tea with the communists ….
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Mar 1, 2019
Turingsage said:
If we had a a "nightmare" about them , we would not be all meeting in New Delhi. We would not be talking and implementing closer economic and military cooperation . If these countries were are getting "close" to Pakistan then they would not be in India while the OIC public relations gathering is taking place.
Click to expand...
If they aren't getting closer then trade between them wouldn't have increased dramatically nor would Uzbekistan and Pakistan been working on connectivity projects or Turkmenistan signing gas pipeline deals with Afghanistan and Pakistan. Relationship wise they are getting closer and this is something India knows but they don't care but just wants to balance the scale.. It is all fair at the end of the day
 
Huffal

Huffal

Dec 27, 2020
Cheepek said:
Amusing that Pakistanis don't even know the names of it's five Central Asian neighbours, which incidentally are also part of the OIC. Anyway, the Central Asian republics chose to send their FMs to India and some low level clerk to the "55-member OIC" speaks a lot of it's importance!
Click to expand...
Copium is strong with this one
 
Shah_Deu

Shah_Deu

Jun 7, 2019
Funny is, how on one hand India claims strong historic ties with Central Asia and on the other hand keep weeping about the the emperors from Timur to Babur to Aurangzeb who all originated from Timurid and Mughal empires and were characteristically central Asian! And most epic is that the abuse comes from the likes of the PM and people in power themselves!

So basically, are this strong historic ties all about the kings and their slaves? or the rulers and their servants? Indeed very strong historical and people to people ties. What a mockery of a country this is!
 
