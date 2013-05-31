India counters 55 countries OIC meeting in Pakistan with their own 5 countries get together.

Flight of falcon
May 22, 2019
I bet most of us don’t even know where exactly these countries exist on the map…..
except Uzbekistan and Tajikistan I don’t know where the other three countries are.
India-Central Asia Dialogue: India Goes All Out To Woo Afghanistan’s Central Asian Neighbours
The third India-Central Asia Dialogue also emphasized on extending India’s footprint in Central Asia, while Afghanistan remains in focus. Central Asia is a mineral and energy rich area where major powers are jostling for space.
