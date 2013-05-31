India counters 55 countries OIC meeting in Pakistan with their own 5 countries get together.

Titanium100 said: Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgestan these are 4 Turkic countries and India has some sort of nightmare about them.. Because these countries are getting close to Pakistan so India wants to balance the scale by also forming relations with them and trade. So that they don't view India as security threat or Pakistan lobbying them into thinking that about India in the future Click to expand...

Turkey and China hope to have greater influence in the central Asian countries, and hopefully that will take the CARs out of their traditional Russian orientation. So, I think India is just keeping its foot wedged in the door so that if the tide turns it can swoop in and do what it can for its own interests. But the change in government in Kabul and the Russian loss of an appetite to oppose them for the time being won’t really help India’s options, except maybe economically. These countries can’t really afford to turn down any economic offers, the way the global economy is going and the relative geographical isolation of these countries.Tajikistan is the only country amongst the Central Asia republics to be steadfastly with India, for its own ethno-political reasons.