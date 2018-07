Donald Trump’s Middle East policy has been guided almost entirely by the Israeli and Saudi governments. His sanctions on Iran, if they work as intended, will crush that nation’s economy. In the view of Iran’s adversaries, this might lead to a revolt that would topple the Ayatollahs. The only alternative is war, which Saudi Arabia and Israel would welcome. Either way, when the oil stops, blood will flow. It is unclear whether it will flow mainly within Iran or through the region. The second possibility seems much likelier. If Iran’s oil sales are throttled, it will, in turn, strangle the Strait of Hormuz through which 35% of the world’s seaborne oil trade flows. Such an action will provide the leaderships of the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia the casus belli they desire. Wiser nations understand that the very last thing the world needs is another conflagration in the Gulf.

Click to expand...