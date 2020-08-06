/ Register

India could become the first foreign market for the advanced T-14 Armata tank

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Joe1351, Aug 6, 2020 at 10:23 AM.

    Joe1351

    https://bulgarianmilitary.com/2020/...ket-through-t-14-armata-tank-mass-production/

    MOSCOW, (BM) – The recent aggravation on the Sino-Indian border has served as a good catalyst for growing demand for Russian weapons.


    New Delhi, faced with the prospect of colliding with the PLA, asked Moscow to expedite the supply of S-400 air defense systems and intensify negotiations on the purchase of more than three dozen MiG-29 and Su-30MKI fighters. Also, India can become the first foreign market for the advanced T-14 Armata tank.

    New Delhi has traditionally been a major consumer of Russian defense industry products. This is due to the dangerous proximity with Pakistan and China and the optimal price-quality ratio of Russian weapons.

    Together with New Delhi, Moscow has, for example, a joint production program for the Su-30MKI fighter and the T-90S tank. Two years ago it was reported that the Indian army intends to replace 1770 of its obsolete T-72 tanks.

    The main contenders were the T-14 Armata, the Ukrainian Oplot and the South Korean tank K2 Black Panther. If everything is clear with the real prospects of Oplot, then it was a great opportunity for the T-14.

    This tank is really ahead of time. On the Armata platform, a whole family of armored vehicles can be created. The crew of the tank was reduced to three people due to the uninhabitability of the tower, the control of firing from the powerful 125 mm smoothbore gun 2A82-1M is automated and is carried out via a digital interface.

    Active and passive defense systems have been used that dramatically increase the survivability of the combat vehicle. In fact, this is not just a tank, but also a real command center, designed to conduct modern-style network-centric warfare.

    This tank is good for everyone, except for the price. For comparison, the production of one T-72 of the latest B3M modification costs about 80 million rubles, the T-90M costs 150 million, and the T-14 is already 250 million rubles (and this cost will be relevant only for multi-series production.

    Now the cost of one experimental a sample of the latest tank reaches 500 million rubles). The difference is very significant. Because of this, it turned out to be beneficial for the military to modernize the already existing “nineties.” Belarus went the same way, turning the T-72 into the T-72BEM, which is considered appropriate for the capabilities of the Russian T-90A tank.

    In general, such a prudent approach is justified, but it puts an end to the prospects of its immeasurably more expensive follower of the T-14. Instead of previously announced more than 2 thousand produced a little more than two dozen armored vehicles.

    Only mass conveyor production can change the situation, which will significantly reduce its cost. Some time ago, “Armata” began to be prepared for export, forming its technical passport, which we described in detail earlier. For this, the tank was even “brought” to Syria.

    The countries of the Middle East were named as potential buyers, where both money is found and the conditions for operation are suitable.

    But, apparently, India will become its first foreign buyer. This is reported with reference to its sources, the publication “Star”: “The product is being prepared for export. India showed interest of it.”

    Apparently, New Delhi needed additional arguments against China and Pakistan simultaneously in heaven and on earth.

    Rumors or truth are India’s desire to buy T-14 Armata tank

    On June 26 we reported that India is considering buying Russian tanks on the basis of the Armata platform.

    “The product is being prepared for export. India showed interest in him,” said the interlocutor of Zvezda newspaper. According to him, experts decide what of the equipment of the latest tank can be exported and what not.

    The fact that India is considering the purchase of Armata tanks is also mentioned in the military-analytical publications of the country. Note that such publications in the Indian media do not appear for the first time. So, in 2018, Indian Defense News reported that India plans to purchase 1,770 modern tanks to replace the obsolete T-72 and T-14. Armata is a candidate for this deal.

    It was previously reported that serial deliveries of promising T-14 tanks on the Armata platform to Russian troops will begin in 2021.

    The T-14 Armata is the first tank in the world that implements the concept of network-centric warfare in its design concept, where the T-14 is used primarily as a reconnaissance, target designation and fire adjustment system for self-propelled guns, SAM and T-90 tanks from its tactical support link.
     
    arjunk

    Su-30mki 2.0

    1-2 atgm is enough for it
     
    Oracle

    its good time to cash india
    everyone wants piece of it
    france
    usa
    russia
     
    Joe1351

    May be but that is not the point here, all those assertion in PDF that Russia would ditch India for Pakistan(lol) and China.. well if this deal works out, it simply means otherwise as India would be the first country they will be selling it to and that too during Ladakh standoff.
     
    jupiter2007

    No one said Russia will ditch India for Pakistan. To Russia is all about Business. They can sell whatever they want to India and Pakistan won’t care.
     
    Beast

    You think Russia will side India if conflict between China and India? How naive.
     
    Figaro

    Buying a massively hyped up unproven Russian tank that not even the Russian Army is keen on ordering is not a good idea imo ... but then again the Indian procurement process never fails to disappoint.
     
    Joe1351

    good point but Russia simply cannot afford the tank but India can but I hope India buy the Abrams
     
    Figaro

    What India needs is not a 70 ton MBT like the Abrams but light tanks (ideally the 30 tonne range) to counter the new Chinese light tank on Himalayan altitudes. That is why you seem them panicking over searching for a light tank while they are complacent with the heavy tanks they already have (i.e. T-90M/S). AFAIK, the US does not have a 30 tonne class tank designed to operate at altitudes of 4000 to 5000 meters so India is going to have a hard time with this search.
     
    Joe1351

    Russia annexed Outer Manchuria from China and now that t China rising to be second super power means they will be coming for it. India is too important to Russia as they will be in a way encircling China by shire amount of land mass they border with China. Russia will be thinking of longterm benefits when it comes to India. After all it was Russia that insisted on brining India to SCO to check on China
     
    Figaro

    True but Russia would never choose between India or China. Should relations sour with China, Russia would likely have to position around 1.5 million soldiers around the Chinese border, just like during the Cold War. This is something they can ill afford at this time due to their declining economy/technical base. Russia selling arms to India in the aftermath of the June 15 clash was not a indication Russia favored India ... if anything, it shows their neutral policy. If China wanted to buy Russian arms, I'm sure the cash strapped Russian defense ministry would have happily obliged. In any case, as long as Putin and Xi are in power, Russia and China's relations should remain more or less than what they are right now.
     
    Joe1351

    there is no doubt that India will be buying Sprut SDM1, which is my point here. India is so important to Russia and vice versa,
     
