India could become the first foreign market for the advanced T-14 Armata tank

What India needs is not a 70 ton MBT like the Abrams but light tanks (ideally the 30 tonne range) to counter the new Chinese light tank on Himalayan altitudes. That is why you seem them panicking over searching for a light tank while they are complacent with the heavy tanks they already have (i.e. T-90M/S). AFAIK, the US does not have a 30 tonne class tank designed to operate at altitudes of 4000 to 5000 meters so India is going to have a hard time with this search.

