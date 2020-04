India Sources Rapid Test Kits From South Korea As States Complain Of Faulty China Kits



"The Indian embassy in Seoul has signed an agreement with a South Korean company for supply of 500,000 rapid test kits to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The kits will be delivered to India in four lots and the first batch will reach India on 30 April, a statement from the embassy said.The statement also said that India has sourced 450,000 tests (RT-PCR and antibody) from various Korean companies over the last few weeks.This comes amid complaints about faulty rapid test kits, procured from China, from states. ICMR on Tuesday advised states not to use them for the next two days, saying it will issue an advisory after their teams carry out field validation of these equipments.At the daily government briefing on the coronavirus situation in the country, ICMR’s Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar said, “We received complaint from a state yesterday and have so far discussed with three states. We advise states not to use them for the next two days.”

South Korean Firm Starts Producing Covid-19 Rapid Test Kits in India on Mass Scale After Chinese Ones Found Faulty



The move came a day after sources in the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said India will procure at least five lakh rapid test kits from South Korea. The consignments from Humasis Ltd are expected to arrive in four batches starting April 30 as a part of the central pool and will be given to states.The rapid test kits help examine whether a person has developed antibodies in their blood stream to fight the novel coronavirus, which indicates whether a person has been exposed to or has COVID-19.The South Korean company ramping up production in India attains significance since China-made rapid testing kits for coronavirus have been found to be faulty on several occasions and have delivered inaccurate results.The Rajasthan government on Tuesday stopped using the China-made rapid testing kits for coronavirus, with state's health minister Raghu Sharma saying they gave only 5.4% accurate results against the expectation of 90% accuracy and so were of no benefit. After the complaint from a few other states, the ICMR advised states to not use these kits for two days until it comes out with a fresh advisory. Ranganathan had indicated that India is likely to be the beneficiary of South Korea's manufacturing plans post the Covid-19 crisis and how the world does business."I am hopeful that over the next few months, this will obviously not be an immediate development, but over the next few months more Korean companies will see the merit of setting up their manufacturing in India so that they are able to meet the huge demands of India right there, from there,” she had told CNN-News18 in an exclusive interview over the phone from Seoul.In a post COVID-19 scenario, countries like the United States, South Korea and Japan, which are hugely dependent on China, are looking at alternatives and India could emerge as a preferred destination provided it is able to step up the game.Ranganathan also said South Korea has stepped up its production of COVID-19 testing kits tremendously to meet the current requirements. She said, "Over the next few weeks and months, we should be able to take advantage of this capacity and this very positive feeling towards India to be able to enhance our sourcing from there."